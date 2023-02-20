NORMAL — Illinois State University professor John McHale recently received the 2023 Award of Excellence from the Broadcast Education Association.

McHale won the award for his film script, "Blood Brothers," about ISU students and faculty who served and fought in key battles in the Civil War. The BEA represents over 250 colleges and universities around the world.

The Civil War period feature action-drama is based on true events and how four men discover they fight for each other under the most challenging circumstances and bloodiest battles, the university said.

McHale is a professor in the School of Communication and has won more than 20 awards for his film writing and production, including the Walter Cronkite Civic Engagement Leadership Award. McHale has also earned BEA's 2020 Top Film screenplay and 2021 Award of Excellence.

