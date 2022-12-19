Illinois State University nonprofit Obsidian awarded $50,000 from Poetry Foundation

NORMAL — A publishing organization hosted at Illinois State University has received $50,000 in grant funds from the Poetry Foundation.

Obsidian: Literature & Arts in the African Diaspora is one of 39 nonprofit organizations chosen by the Poetry Foundation to receive the Equity in Verse grant. The organization was chosen from a pool of 250 applications, the university said.

Housed at Illinois State University’s Publication Unit since 2014, Obsidian is a publishing platform that includes a journal, online gallery, web features, programs and more dedicated to uplifting voices of African diaspora.

The university said the grant is part of the foundation’s commitment to support U.S.-based nonprofits that prioritize building and strengthening the capacity of leadership from Black, Indigenous, and people of color at nonprofit poetry, literary arts and publishing organizations; cultivate and engage new, diverse audiences; and foster field innovation.

As a grantee-partner, Obsidian is devoted to promoting access to poetry and support for poets through print and online publication in Obsidian, educational programs, and workshops including #ObsidianVoices, O|Sessions and @Salon.

To learn more about the 2022 Equity in Verse grant recipients, visit www.tinyurl.com/EquityVerse.

To find more information about Obsidian and their work, visit www.obsidianlit.org.