NORMAL — Six years ago, athletic trainer and graduate student Emily Martz helped to save a University High School student-athlete's life, thanks in part to the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

AEDs can restore heart rhythm to someone suffering cardiac arrest. Last month, Martz — now at Stebbins High School in Dayton, Ohio — again helped save another student-athlete's life using a similar device.

High school senior Ebonie Sherwood, 18, went to the athletic trainers' office where Martz works after feeling sick during a March 7 track practice, according to reporting by the Dayton Daily News.

That's when Sherwood collapsed, right into Martz's arms. She had suffered a "widow maker" heart attack, the news organization reported.

At that moment, Martz's co-worker, Alex Brummett started CPR.

"I knew exactly where the AED was," Martz said, speaking to The Pantagraph about the incident last week, "so I didn't have to think about it. I just ran and grabbed it."

Martz received her master's degree in athletic training from Illinois State University, which is why she was at U High when Kai Bates-Diop collapsed after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest during a February 2017 basketball practice. She and fellow athletic trainer Maddie Biehl sprang to action.

Part of Martz's schooling included learning how to create emergency action plans.

"We are always trained to be prepared," Martz said. "And we're always trying to think of the worst-case scenarios so that we know exactly where the AEDs are."

At Stebbins, she said, she has three readily available: one in her office, one in her mobile-medical kit and one in the cafeteria.

"We always make sure that all of our coaches and all of our athletes know where that AED is," Martz said. "Because, say it was a kid in the cafeteria, and there's no staff around, for whatever reason — they know where the AED is."

Martz said the devices are critical in "life-or-death situations."

"If we didn't have an AED for either of my athletes, this would be a very different conversation," Martz told The Pantagraph.

It's not just AEDs though. Martz, a certified instructor with the American Heart Association, said she trains all of her coaches in CPR every year.

Bates-Diop, who was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, made a full recovery. In fact, he was invited to Washington D.C. last month for a presentation on the importance and necessity of AEDs.

Sherwood, the Ohio teenager, remained in the hospital as of the most recently available information.

According to her family's GoFundMe page, Sherwood received a heart transplant on March 20. She was expected to be hospitalized for some time.

TO HELP An online fundraiser for Ebonie Sherwood and her family is set up at gofundme.com/f/beverly-and-ebonie-with-medical-bills