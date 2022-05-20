Illinois State, Unit 5 hosting 'American Idol' watch parties Sunday

NORMAL — Leah Marlene supporters will have at least two options on Sunday to join with others in the community to watch the "American Idol" finale and cheer on the Normal-raised musician.
McLean County Unit 5 will continue its tradition of celebrating its alumna with a watch party at Normal West High School. There will be a pre-party starting at 5 p.m. with activities like face painting, yard games, food trucks and concessions, including The Garlic Press' "Leah Marlene Music Mix Popcorn," the district said in an email to The Pantagraph.
The "Idol" finale starts at 7 p.m. and will be shown on a 40-foot screen at Normal West.
Tickets for the event are $3 and go on sale at 3 p.m. Friday. There will be a limited number of tickets available. Links to ticket sales are available on the Unit 5 website at
www.unit5.org and on its Facebook page.
Illinois State University Athletics is holding its
free watch party in Redbird Arena, in conjunction with Radio Bloomington.
Given the size of the crowd during Marlene's hometown visit on Tuesday, the organizers thought it might be good to have a larger space open beyond Normal West, said Mike Williams, assistant athletics director for communications.
"They realized, 'Hey, we may need a bigger spot to do this,'" he said.
Earlier this week, officials told The Pantagraph they estimated the crowd in uptown on Tuesday at 10,000 to 15,000 people.
Redbird Athletics has hosted similar events in the past when ISU teams went to NCAA tournaments, Williams said. He expects Sunday's event will be bigger than some of those, however.
Outside food and drinks are not allowed, but the concession stands will be open. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will be put on the central scoreboard, which has screens on all four sides. Parking will be available in the lots next to the stadium.
Those watching at home can see the finale at 7 p.m. on ABC affiliates.
Supporters can vote for their favorite contestant starting at 7 p.m. Central Time on Sunday. There are three ways to vote: by text,
on the ABC website at idolvote.abc.com and via the "American Idol" app. Each person can vote up to 10 times on each method, for a total of 30 votes.
More info on voting can be found at
idolvote.abc.com/#faq.
"No matter where you watch Sunday night, make sure to vote!" Unit 5 said in its email.
Photos: 'American Idol' finalist Leah Marlene returns to Normal for concert, parade
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene reacts to the crowd at a parade in her honor Tuesday, May, 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene waves to the crowd at a parade in her honor Tuesday, May, 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene is honored with a proclamation from Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who declared May 17, 2022, to be "Leah Marlene Day" for the town.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
A crowd gathers for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene waves to the crowd after Normal Mayor Chris Koos declared Leah Marlene Day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene at her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene performs during a concert in uptown Normal on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, as part of filming for "American Idol," where she is competing against two other finalists for the top spot.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene looks at the audience who gathered in uptown Normal to watch her being honored by Normal Mayor Chris Koos on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene plays for a live audience Tuesday night at a free concert in Uptown Normal just two days after she became one of the top 3 performers in this season's American Idol contest.
Brendan Denison
From left, Paula and Eva Williamson and Jackie Reese, all of Tilton, hold up signs expressing their support for Leah Marlene before a free concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Crowds fill North Street in Uptown Normal Tuesday evening for a free Leah Marlene homecoming concert.
Brendan Denison
Hannah Hinthorn, 12, of Bloomington holds a sign asking for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's signature with Linda Jackson, right, before Marlene's concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Livi Blade, 10, of Bloomington, left, and family friend Nicki Green pose for a photo in advance of Leah Marlene's parade and concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene, right, takes in the crowd on Tuesday before Normal Mayor Chris Koos, left, officially declares Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be Leah Marlene Day following a parade in uptown Normal.
Brendan Denison
From left, Jeremy, Jennifer and Julia Rady brush up on coverage of Leah Marlene's homecoming plans in Tuesday's Pantagraph prior to Marlene's appearance at Uptown Circle in Normal. The trio traveled from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to see Marlene's free show.
Brendan Denison
