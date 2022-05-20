Illinois State, Unit 5 hosting 'American Idol' watch parties Sunday

NORMAL — Leah Marlene supporters will have at least two options on Sunday to join with others in the community to watch the "American Idol" finale and cheer on the Normal-raised musician.

McLean County Unit 5 will continue its tradition of celebrating its alumna with a watch party at Normal West High School. There will be a pre-party starting at 5 p.m. with activities like face painting, yard games, food trucks and concessions, including The Garlic Press' "Leah Marlene Music Mix Popcorn," the district said in an email to The Pantagraph.

The "Idol" finale starts at 7 p.m. and will be shown on a 40-foot screen at Normal West.

Tickets for the event are $3 and go on sale at 3 p.m. Friday. There will be a limited number of tickets available. Links to ticket sales are available on the Unit 5 website at www.unit5.org and on its Facebook page.

Illinois State University Athletics is holding its free watch party in Redbird Arena, in conjunction with Radio Bloomington.

Given the size of the crowd during Marlene's hometown visit on Tuesday, the organizers thought it might be good to have a larger space open beyond Normal West, said Mike Williams, assistant athletics director for communications.

"They realized, 'Hey, we may need a bigger spot to do this,'" he said.

Earlier this week, officials told The Pantagraph they estimated the crowd in uptown on Tuesday at 10,000 to 15,000 people.

Redbird Athletics has hosted similar events in the past when ISU teams went to NCAA tournaments, Williams said. He expects Sunday's event will be bigger than some of those, however.

Outside food and drinks are not allowed, but the concession stands will be open. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will be put on the central scoreboard, which has screens on all four sides. Parking will be available in the lots next to the stadium.

Those watching at home can see the finale at 7 p.m. on ABC affiliates.

Supporters can vote for their favorite contestant starting at 7 p.m. Central Time on Sunday. There are three ways to vote: by text, on the ABC website at idolvote.abc.com and via the "American Idol" app. Each person can vote up to 10 times on each method, for a total of 30 votes.

More info on voting can be found at idolvote.abc.com/#faq.

"No matter where you watch Sunday night, make sure to vote!" Unit 5 said in its email.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

