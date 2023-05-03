PONTIAC — Illinois State Police Troop 5 will conduct Distracted Driving Program patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois, Ford, Livingston and McLean counties May 19 and 31.

The program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.

In the same counties, there also will be Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols May 12, 17-18, 24 and 30, and Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols May 14-18, 21-25 and May 28.

Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols will take place in Kankakee and McLean counties May 5 and 27, as well as Nighttime Enforcement patrols May 12, 19 and 26.

Roadside Safety Checks will be held May 20 in Kankakee County and May 6 and 13 in McLean County.

These projects are made possible by traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

