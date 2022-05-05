 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois State Police looking for man who escaped hospital van on I-39

Javier Aguirre

Aguirre

 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

METAMORA — Illinois State Police are looking for a 47-year-old man who escaped a hospital transport van Wednesday night in Woodford County.

Man suffers burns in west Bloomington house fire

Officials said Javier Aguirre, of Hoopeston, escaped the van at approximately 11:21 p.m. on Interstate 39 near milepost 28, near Minonk. 

State police air operations and K-9 units searched the area for Aguirre but were unsuccessful. 

Aguirre is considered a danger to himself and others, according to police. Officials said that if he is seen, people should immediately notify authorities and avoid approaching him. 

