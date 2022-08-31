Illinois State Police locate suspect involved in I-57 crash

PAXTON — The Illinois State Police have apprehended a 27-year-old man involved in a two-vehicle collision in Ford County on Tuesday.

According to an ISP news release, state troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 4:19 p.m. on Interstate 57 at mile post 261.

An investigation determined that a silver Honda Accord was heading northbound when it changed lanes and struck the rear passenger side of a semi-trailer.

The impact cased the vehicle to go through the median and into the southbound lanes. The vehicle traveled another two miles before striking a barrier at mile post 259.

Troopers determined that the passenger of the vehicle, 27-year-old Sergio Huerta of Huntsville, Texas, ran away from the scene heading west before police arrived. Prior to the crash, Huerta allegedly struck the adult female driver during an argument, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle.

The driver and two female juvenile passengers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on the collision should contact ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.