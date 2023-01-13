Illinois Secretary of State offices to close for MLK Day

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced on Friday that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, Jan. 14, and reopen for business on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In Central Illinois, this includes the driver services facilities in Bloomington, Charleston, Clinton, Decatur, Effingham, Gibson City, Lincoln, Mattoon, Peoria, Pekin, Pontiac, Roanoke, Shelbyville, Springfield - Klein and Mason, Taylorville and Tuscola.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, and reopen for business on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In Central Illinois, this includes the Springfield - Dirksen Parkway and Springfield - Howlett driver services facilities.

Individuals can visit ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license or renewing license plate stickers.

In addition, the U.S Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 7, 2025.