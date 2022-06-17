Illinois Secretary of State offices to close for Juneteenth

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Friday that all offices and facilities will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday and reopen for business on Tuesday. In Central Illinois, this includes the driver services facilities in Bloomington, Charleston, Clinton, Decatur, Effingham, Gibson City, Lincoln, Mattoon, Peoria, Pekin, Pontiac, Roanoke, Shelbyville, Springfield - Klein and Mason, Taylorville and Tuscola.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday and reopen for business on Tuesday. In Central Illinois, this includes the Springfield - Dirksen Parkway and Springfield - Howlett driver services facilities.

White's office also reminded residents that all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates have been extended to July 31. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest driver services facility.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

