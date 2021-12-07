Illinois reports first omicron case

Dr. Sikhulile Moyo was analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana last week when he noticed they looked startlingly different from others. Within days, the world was ablaze with the news that the coronavirus had a new variant of concern. Little is known about the new variant, but the spike in South Africa suggests it might be more contagious, said Moyo, the scientist who may have been the first to identify the new variant, though researchers in neighboring South Africa were close on his heels. South Africa's hospitals are so far coping with the new surge, he said. Even hospitals in Gauteng province, which accounts for more than 70% of new daily infections, have the capacity to handle the new admissions, he said. This picture could change because most of the people infected thus far have been younger who generally do not get as sick as older patients. But Moyo expressed hope that vaccines would not be sidelined by the new variant.
CHICAGO — State health officials on Tuesday said a Chicago resident
is the first known COVID-19 case caused by the omicron variant in Illinois.
The person was fully vaccinated with a booster dose and did not require hospitalization, the state health department said in a statement.
"Public health officials continue to perform contact tracing. Additional information about the individual is not available to protect their identity and protected health information," the statement said.
South African authorities were the first to report the omicron variant to the World Health Organization on Nov. 24.
Much remains unknown about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.
Given the realities of international travel, scientists said it was inevitable that the omicron variant would be discovered in the U.S., and they believe it may have been spreading in the country before it was detected.
Scientists monitor variants and the coronavirus’ evolution through genetic tests that are separate from the kinds of tests used to determine whether someone has COVID-19. This genetic sequencing allows scientists to monitor how the virus changes over time.
The coronavirus is continually evolving, but most mutations are inconsequential. At this point, scientists are trying to figure out whether omicron spreads more easily or causes more severe disease than the delta variant. They are also studying how well the current vaccines work against it.
“Scientists need time to learn more about the omicron COVID-19 variant, but in the meantime, we already know how to be vigilant,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement. “So get your vaccine, get your booster, wear your mask indoors, wash your hands, and get tested for COVID-19 if you feel sick or have been exposed to someone who tested positive. I encourage all Illinois residents to make a plan for how to best protect themselves and their loved ones, especially in the holiday season.”
The first U.S. case was reported Dec. 1.
This is a developing story that will be updated. The Associated Press contributed.
Images: Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback
Virus Outbreak Tourism
FILE - A person walks by a closed christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. As countries shut their doors to foreign tourists or reimpose restrictions because of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, tourism that was just finding it's footing again could face another major pandemic slowdown amid the uncertainty about the new strain. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)
Lisa Leutner
Virus Outbreak Tourism
An American pilgrim walks to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. As countries shut their doors to foreign tourists or reimpose restrictions because of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, tourism that was just finding it's footing again could face another major pandemic slowdown amid the uncertainty about the new strain. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Maya Alleruzzo
Virus Outbreak Tourism
FILE - A man walks through a deserted part of Johannesburg's OR Tambo's airport, South Africa, Monday Nov. 29, 2021. As countries shut their doors to foreign tourists or reimpose restrictions because of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, tourism that was just finding it's footing again could face another major pandemic slowdown amid the uncertainty about the new strain. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
Jerome Delay
Virus Outbreak Tourism
FILE - Students from Norway who were on a field trip to South Africa wait to be tested for COVID-19 before boarding a flight to Amsterdam at Johannesburg's OR Tambo's airport Monday Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
Jerome Delay
Virus Outbreak Tourism
FILE - A tourist gestures while skiing, at Plan de Corones ski area, Italy South Tyrol, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. As countries shut their doors to foreign tourists or reimpose restrictions because of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, tourism that was just finding it's footing again could face another major pandemic slowdown amid the uncertainty about the new strain. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Luca Bruno
Virus Outbreak Tourism
A man passes through a corridor of shuttered souvenir shops and eateries in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. As countries shut their doors to foreign tourists or reimpose restrictions because of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, tourism that was just finding it's footing again could face another major pandemic slowdown amid the uncertainty about the new strain. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Maya Alleruzzo
Virus Outbreak Tourism
Empty gondola cabins move up and down during a test run in the ski resort of Fulpmes near Innsbruck, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. As countries shut their doors to foreign tourists or reimpose restrictions because of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, tourism that was just finding it's footing again could face another major pandemic slowdown amid the uncertainty about the new strain. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Virus Outbreak Tourism
FILE - Tourists seated on ski lifts arrive at Plan de Corones ski area, Italy South Tyrol, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Virus Outbreak Tourism
FILE - An overview of the Christmas market in Bolzano, northern Italy, Italy, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. As countries shut their doors to foreign tourists or reimpose restrictions because of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, tourism that was just finding it's footing again could face another major pandemic slowdown amid the uncertainty about the new strain. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Luca Bruno
Virus Outbreak Tourism
FILE - Customers wait in front of a Christmas Market on a rainy morning in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Markus Schreiber
Virus Outbreak Tourism
FILE - People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
Jerome Delay
Virus Outbreak Tourism
Visitors stroll at Kaminarimon gate in the Asakusa district in Tokyo Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Tourism-related businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of the pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to international travel in an effort to keep out the new omicron variant of COVID-19. Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom and many other countries have imposed their own restrictions, ranging from bans on foreign visitors to increased testing.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Koji Sasahara
Virus Outbreak Tourism
FILE - The Christmas tree of the closed Christmas market is reflected in a puddle in Innsbruck, Austria, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. As countries shut their doors to foreign tourists or reimpose restrictions because of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, tourism that was just finding it's footing again could face another major pandemic slowdown amid the uncertainty about the new strain. (Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Michael Probst
Virus Outbreak Tourism
A woman wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stroll at Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa district in Tokyo Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Tourism-related businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of the pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to international travel in an effort to keep out the new omicron variant of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Koji Sasahara
Virus Outbreak Tourism
A Tokyo Water Taxi boat runs at a canal in Tokyo, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Boat charter operator Tokyo Water Taxi started on the city’s waterfront in 2015, when hopes were high for cashing in on the booming tourism trade. With the variant pushing the return of foreign visitors far into the future, the company is trying to look on the bright side.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Koji Sasahara
