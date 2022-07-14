Illinois Prairie Foundation seeks nominations for philanthropy awards

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Prairie Community Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2022 Philanthropists of the Year awards.

The foundation will give two Philanthropist of the Year awards — one for Bloomington-Normal and the other for outside the Twin Cities, including other parts of McLean, DeWitt, Logan and Livingston counties.

The recipients, which can be an individual, couple or family, will be honored Nov. 17 during the foundation's Celebrating Local Philanthropy luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington. Nominees must reside in one of the counties listed above.

Criteria for the award include outstanding civic responsibility as demonstrated by impact of philanthropic efforts; willingness to serve in leadership roles; providing vision and the ability to involve others in philanthropic activity; and voluntary commitment of time and contributions of financial resources. Nominations should describe why the nominee deserves the recognition. Current IPCF board members and staff are not eligible to be nominated.

Past recipients include Hank and Mary Campbell, Dale Maley, Susan Hobilt, Arthur and Camille Taylor, Paul and Sandra Harmon, Duane and Toni Farrington, George and Myra Gordon, Darrell and Donna Hartweg, John and Marilyn Freese, John and Jan Wohlwend, Bob and Julie Dobski, Roger and Mary Hunt, Deanna Frautschi and Alan Bedell, and Jerry and Carole Ringer.

The deadline for nominations is July 31. Entries can be submitted by mail to the foundation at 915 E. Washington St., Suite 2, Bloomington or by email to info@ilprairiecf.org.

Nomination forms are available to download at ilprairiecf.org/philanthropists-of-the-year-award. Call 309-662-4477 for more information.