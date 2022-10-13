Illinois Prairie Community Foundation to honor Meadows, Jones at Nov. 17 event

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Prairie Community Foundation will honor its Philanthropists of the Year during a luncheon on Nov. 17. Janice Meadows, of Bloomington, and Kevin Jones, of Mackinaw, were named as this year's recipients.

The award is presented each year to two individuals, one from the Bloomington-Normal area and one from the wider region in McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Logan counties, a Thursday press release from the organization said.

The foundation also will host a workshop titled "Communicate, Collaborate, Connect: Invest in Building a Better Organization" the morning of Nov. 17, before the luncheon.

Meadows retired from McLean County Unit 5 in 2011 after 35 years in the district. She worked as a behavior specialist at Colene Hoose Elementary School for 20 years and as a first grade teacher at Glenn Elementary School for 15 years. She also taught night courses at Illinois State University for 20 years, retiring in 2021.

For the past 11 years, Meadows has been involved with the Promise Council, an independent school support program, and the Back 2 School Alliance, which is a coalition of local groups that annually provide school supplies to low-income families across the Unit 5 and District 87 school districts. She also serves as vice president of the Illinois Education Association of Retired Teachers.

Jones has a 35-year career in restorative justice, working with children and families through agencies like The Baby Fold, the Children's Foundation, the Department of Children and Family Services and the Regional Office of Education.

Over the course of his career, Jones has facilitated listening circles, a restorative justice practice that provides a space and opportunity for people to speak and listen to each other in a safe, respectful and equal environment. He has held these circles for Illinois State University, the Bloomington Police Department, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Western Avenue Community Center, Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and several churches in McLean County. Since 2015, Jones has held more than 2,500 listening circles revolving around George Floyd's murder, the 2020 presidential election and the attacks on the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

IPCF's Nov. 17 workshop starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington. The luncheon starts at noon in the same place.

The luncheon costs $40 per person and the workshop costs $30. Two people from a nonprofit can attend the workshop for $30.

Registration can be done online at www.ilprairiecf.org/local-philanthropy or by contacting the foundation at info@ilprairiecf.org or 309-662-4477. The registration deadline is Nov. 8.