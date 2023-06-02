BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Prairie Community Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2023 Philanthropist of the Year awards.
Two philanthropists are awarded each year, one from Bloomington-Normal and one outside the Twin Cities in McLean County, DeWitt, Logan or Livingston counties.
The recipients, which can be an individual, couple or family, will be awarded at the foundation's Celebrating Local Philanthropy Luncheon on Nov. 9 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.
Criteria for the award includes outstanding civic responsibility, willingness to serve in leadership roles, involving others in philanthropy and voluntary commitment of time and contributions of financial resources.
Nominations should include an explanation of why the nominee deserves the recognition. Current IPCF board members and staff are not eligible to be nominated.
The nomination deadline is July 31. Entries can be submitted by mail to 915 E. Washington St., Suite 2, Bloomington, IL 61701 or emailed to info@ilprairiecf.org.
Visit ilprairiecf.org/philanthropist-of-the-year-award or call 309-662-4477 for more information.