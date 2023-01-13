Illinois Prairie Community Foundation accepting grant applications in February

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Prairie Community Foundation will accept grant applications in three categories starting Feb. 1.

The foundation expects to award $175,000 during this grant round. The grants will provide support to programs that benefit local residents.

The three categories include general grants that fund programs for education, environment, health and wellness and youth; Mirza/IPCF arts grants that fund programs for the performing or visual arts, music education, arts education and enrichment; and Shulman grants, which focus on Jewish-themed education, arts and cultural enrichment programs open to all.

Two specific grants being offered include The Go Green Frautschi/Bedell Grant, which focuses on enhancing and beautifying McLean County. Programs interested in applying for this grant will use the general grants online application. The David Kay Williams Music Education Grant seeks to support innovative music education programs. Those interested will use the Mirza/arts and culture grant online application.

Applicants will be accepted through Feb. 28. Applicants must represent a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization; a local unit of municipal, county, state or federal government; a school or college/university; or a tax-exempt religious organization or place of worship. Programs must be available to residents of McLean, DeWitt, Livingston or Logan counties, but do not have to serve all four.

Applications can be completed at ilprairiecf.org/spring-grants.

For more information, contact Michele Evans at mevans@ilprairiecf.org or 309-662-4477.

