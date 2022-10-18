Illinois' first cannabis infuser opens in Pekin

PEKIN — Krown LLC became the first business in Illinois to open a social equity cannabis infusion company during a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday.

The new facility is located at 845 Brenkman Drive in Pekin.

Allison Dries, owner and co-founder of Krown LLC, said her business will make is own high-quality affordable edibles and will partner with Wyld, one of the nation's leaders in cannabis edibles, for additional products.

The venture is expected to create 17 jobs, and Dries hopes she can double that number by next year.

"As a social equity company we will be offering high-paying jobs to people who may not have previously had those types of opportunities," Dries said. "Our hiring practices will focus on hiring people who have been negatively impacted by the past war on drugs."

Under the marijuana legalization law signed in 2019, the Department of Agriculture was to issue up to 40 infuser licenses no later than July 1, 2020. Another 60 licenses then could be issued by Dec. 21, 2021.

After Jan. 1 of this year, the department may modify or raise the number of infuser licenses or changed the licensing application process to eliminate or reduce any potential barriers.

Kristi Jones, deputy director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said there are a dozen more licensees moving forward with construction. These businesses and the ones that follow will create thousands of new jobs, she added.

"Local governments throughout Illinois received over $146 million in cannabis tax disbursements last year, and Pekin was one of the towns that was a beneficiary of these tax disbursements," Jones said.

Krown was issued one of the available licenses in August 2021. Dries said she also applied a license for a growing facility but it was not issued. However, she added that it may be possible to expand in the future.

Renovations to the facility began in March and wrapped up this month.

Pekin Mayor Mark Luft said he is grateful to have a new woman- and veteran-owned business that was started from scratch and was the first to make its mark in the state.

"I think that this shows everybody how Pekin is growing, the business-friendly atmosphere that we have here (and) the welcoming committee that comes with that," Luft said.