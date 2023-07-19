BLOOMINGTON — University of Illinois Extension's Unity Community Center production garden is expanding its food offerings and contributing to science.

For the past 10 years, the garden has provided culturally relevant crops to Hispanic or Latinx, African, and African Americans who are the predominant populations resourcing the garden and the center's food distributions.

Some offerings have included tomatoes, sweet potatoes, cabbage and okra.

The garden now houses a high tunnel, which is part of an ongoing, statewide research project. Extension staff in partnership with Dr. Shelby Henning from Western Illinois University are testing fresh ginger root as a potential high-value crop to incorporate into crop rotation for Illinois vegetable growers who also grow tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and eggplants in high tunnels.

Extension plans to offer several classes this fall related to the cultivation of ginger and its use in fermented foods.

Call 309-467-3789 or visit go.illinois.edu/LMW for more information.