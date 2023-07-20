EUREKA — University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will host the fourth annual Vegetable Share at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in partnership with Heartline and Heart House.

The farmers market style event will be held in the Heartline Community Room, 300 Regan Drive, across from Eureka College. The program is open to all who want to give or receive garden vegetables or fruit.

In the past, participants have given tomatoes, eggplants, herbs, cucumbers, peppers, apples and more. Those who wish to contribute should drop off items at the community room between 8:30 and 10 a.m. before the distribution.

The goal of the program is to provide fresh produce for community members who may lack access to healthy, garden-grown or farmers market purchased food.

Call the Extension Office at 309-467-3789 or visit go.illinois.edu/LMW for more information.

