EUREKA — University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will host the fourth annual Vegetable Share at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in partnership with Heartline and Heart House.
The farmers market style event will be held in the Heartline Community Room, 300 Regan Drive, across from Eureka College. The program is open to all who want to give or receive garden vegetables or fruit.
In the past, participants have given tomatoes, eggplants, herbs, cucumbers, peppers, apples and more. Those who wish to contribute should drop off items at the community room between 8:30 and 10 a.m. before the distribution.
The goal of the program is to provide fresh produce for community members who may lack access to healthy, garden-grown or farmers market purchased food.
Call the Extension Office at 309-467-3789 or visit
go.illinois.edu/LMW for more information.
Photos: Vibrant colors at Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale
MOTHER'S DAY FLOWER SALE
Volunteer Bob Freitag loads hanging flower baskets into cars of customers patronizing the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal.
Brendan Denison
From adjudication to vegetation
Retired 11th Circuit Judge Don Bernadi hauls a tray of flowers into Mary Ann Pullin's car while volunteering for the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday at The Shoppes at College Hills in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Impatiens
Pink impatiens soak in limited sunrays on a cloudy, wet Thursday. Illinois Extension Master Gardeners are on site at the sale to help shoppers select plants provided by Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses.
Brendan Denison
Bringing back begonias
Bloomington's Nora Vogelsang picks a pot of orange begonias while shopping at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday at The Shoppes at College Hills in Normal.
Brendan Denison
A colorful arrangement
An assortment of flowers, succulents and other garden embellishments await new homes. The annual plant sale raises funds for Camp Limberlost at Timber Pointe on Lake Bloomington.
Brendan Denison
Cool coleus
Jacque Bethmann, of Normal, inspects a shade-friendly coleus plant tabled Thursday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale held in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Merry marigolds
Yellow marigolds brighten up the atmosphere inside the vendor tent for the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Sightly succulents
Succulent gardens like these were sold Thursday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Checking out
Carol White, of Bloomington, prepares to check out with her finds.
Brendan Denison
Alluring alyssums
A table is brimming with blooming alyssum flowers on Thursday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale held in Normal.
Brendan Denison
050622-blm-loc-11flowers
Red shades on this geranium bulb pop Thursday at a Mother's Day flower sale held by the Bloomington Kiwanis club in Normal.
Brendan Denison
