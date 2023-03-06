CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois Engineering Initiative is seeking applications for its annual scholarship program.

This year's scholarships are open to students enrolled in an Illinois engineering program accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). The initiative will provide up to $1,000, $2,000 and $22,000 per recipient to support education.

Three scholarship awards are available.

The Butkus-Sylvester Family Scholarship: Up to $22,000 for tuition and fees not covered by other aid. Applicant must be a minority, undergraduate female engineering student in the Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Preference may be given to a first-generation U.S. citizen.

Illinois Engineering Initiative Scholarship: $2,000. Students must attend an Illinois university, demonstrate financial need and be in their junior year or above.

Peppy Moldovan Scholarship: $1,000. Applicants must be female engineering students enrolled as sophomores at a qualifying college or university.

All applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Visit ilengineeringinitiative.org for more information.

