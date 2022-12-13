Illinois Art Station sparks creativity in Bloomington-Normal families

NORMAL — Since opening in September 2021, the Illinois Art Station has inspired kids to create art within its doors and in the greater community. Now, the nonprofit has set its sights on expanding its offerings with more summer camps, opportunities for guests artists, and more.

"In 2023, we're hoping to lean even more into the accessibility piece of our mission and continuing to collaborate with our partners to make that happen," said ISA Executive Director Hannah Johnson.

This week, the organization will celebrate its membership in the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, a move that Johnson hopes will enhance partnerships with businesses and other organizations throughout Bloomington-Normal.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the IAS, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal. The event will have sweet treats from Grove Street Bakery, warm beverages for purchase by Zeta Coffee, live music by local artist Kyle Yap and hands-on artmaking with some of the art station's educators.

"At this moment in time and especially in terms of the evolution of the Illinois Art Station, we want to continue establishing ourselves as a community partner as a space not only for our young artists and their families to engage in transformative artmaking, but also help shape the community," Johnson said. "Anything we can do at the organizational level to reinforce it is a positive thing."

Founded in 2018 by Illinois State University Professor Emerita of Psychology Dr. Laura E. Berk, IAS has worked with local agencies including the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, the Bloomington and Normal public libraries, Western Avenue Community Center, Milestones Early Learning Center and Conexiones Latinas de McLean County, which is formerly known as the Hispanic Families Work Group.

Since then, IAS has opened its brick-and-mortar location on Vernon Avenue and worked on several projects, including large-scale murals made by young people and professional teaching artists. The murals can be found at Market Street and Morris Avenue and inside the Constitution Trail tunnel under Washington Street.

"For people who don't know how to express themselves through words, the art station gives them an outlet," said Terri Cannon, interim executive director at Western Avenue Community Center. "I wish them great success and I'll be here in support."

Cannon said she learned about IAS last year and had about 30 young people participate in a public art piece over the summer in Miller Park, along with others from Artoloution and the NAACP Youth Council.

"That was an unbelievable experience that I was able to offer for our summer program," Cannon said. "It gave them a piece of history to share here in Bloomington-Normal."

Yolanda Alonso, founder of Latinos en BloNo and a board member of Conexiones Latinas de McLean County, said she was invited by IAS to celebrate its first anniversary with a piñata workshop that was taught during Hispanic Heritage Month and received a positive response from families.

"The value of the Illinois Art Station lies in the art programs that they offer to the population," Alonso said. "In the quality of its facilities, in the warmth, vision and preparation of all the people who work there and who make it possible for art to flow in its facilities.”

Tijuana Beal, unit director of the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington Normal, said the partnership has been been fun and beneficial for students who take part in programs on a weekly basis.

"It brings the consistency of art education back into the mainstream for the kids," Beal said. "We have more kids taking part in the programs and expressing their emotions through art. We're even starting to hear from the kids that they want to be artists and do art in the community."

IAS tries to reach children in every age group and help broaden their horizons when it comes to famous or local artists, along with different art forms they can take part in, said education coordinator Joey Hatch.

In terms of courses, the art station provides several different classes based on age groups.

"Itsy Arts" is for children ages 3-5 to help them explore artmaking by experimenting with line, shape and color work.

"Art After 3 p.m." is for children ages 6-12 and is about exposing them to new ideas, artists they may not have heard of, and techniques to further their artmaking skills.

Children ages 12-14 can take part in the "smART Lab" program, which makes the connection between science and art to create original works.

Students ages 14-18 can participate in "Arts in Action," where they discuss topics they care about and share their messages through art.

IAS also hosts an a weekly program called "Saturdays at the Station" for children and families to check out the art station and what it has to offer. Every fourth Saturday is free, thanks to the Town of Normal's Harmon Arts Grant program.

In the spring and fall, IAS hosts a 12-week "Art Elements" program for homeschooled students ages 8-16.

"Everything they do is incredibly individualized," Hatch said of the work children create at the art station. "Everyone leaves with something that looks very different and it's meaningful for them."

Illinois Art Station 1st year Anniversary Celebration Shari Buckellew, Kristie Toohill Deb and Maggie Lesser Pam Eaton, Melissa and Kevin McCarthy, Chemberly Cummings Terri Cannon, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy Cat Woods, Marlene Woodruff, Bill Brady Beth Whisman, Nate and Rachel Carpenter Lacey Glandon, Hannah Johnson, Kyle Glandon