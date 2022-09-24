Illinois Art Station celebrates one year

Illinois Art Station has been working to make art accessible to families, educators and community organizations for a year.

To recognize this milestone “paper anniversary,” the organization at 101 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal teamed up with Conexiones Latinas for a community celebration with a Latino flair. The event offered a hands-on experience as attendees were able to craft paper flowers, stroll through the exhibitions and collections, and enjoy the food and live music.

For more information on the IAS and its mission of providing youth and families with transformative learning through hands-on experiences in the visual arts, go to illinoisartstation.org.