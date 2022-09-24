 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois Art Station celebrates one year

Jonathan Stein, Erin and Mike Straza and Chemberly Cummings make paper flowers as part of the activities at the Illinois Art Station first-year anniversary celebration Friday. 

Illinois Art Station has been working to make art accessible to families, educators and community organizations for a year.

To recognize this milestone “paper anniversary,” the organization at 101 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal teamed up with Conexiones Latinas for a community celebration with a Latino flair. The event offered a hands-on experience as attendees were able to craft paper flowers, stroll through the exhibitions and collections, and enjoy the food and live music.

For more information on the IAS and its mission of providing youth and families with transformative learning through hands-on experiences in the visual arts, go to illinoisartstation.org.

Venezuelan singer Maria Alejandra Rodriguez entertains the crowds Friday. 
Efrain and Margot Ocon spend some time at one of the Illinois Art Station creation stations.
