SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced about $76 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and water districts for the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.
Of these loans, about $9.5 million will go to water infrastructure upgrades in McLean, LaSalle, Livingston and Tazewell counties.
“In the first half of fiscal year 2023, Illinois EPA has already invested nearly $146 million in our state’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure,” IEPA Director John J. Kim said in a news release. “These projects represent our ongoing commitment to provide the essential funding needed for infrastructure improvements that are crucial for safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater treatment for Illinois residents.”
The Village of Heyworth received about $2.8 million to replace sections of its existing cast iron water main with PVC mains. A majority of the system already has been upgraded, but about 14,600 lineal feet of undersized cast iron mains from the 19930s and 1950s still exist. These mains are subject to frequent breaks.
The City of LaSalle will receive about $2.5 million to make various improvements to the community water system. This includes the replacement of its existing chlorination system and improvements to its pressure system to provide safe and reliable drinking water.
The Groveland Township Water District received about $2.2 million to replace the booster pump station of its water treatment plant. The district also plans to replace a 10,000-gallon underground storage tank with a 34,000-gallon tank above ground. The existing pump station at Cole Hollow Road will be demolished and new electric service will be installed at the new site.
The Village of Cullom will receive about $2 million to remove and replace a 50,000-gallon elevated storage tank with a 125,000-gallon tank. The project also will require the installation of about 125 feet of water main.
