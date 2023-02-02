SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced about $76 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and water districts for the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.

Of these loans, about $9.5 million will go to water infrastructure upgrades in McLean, LaSalle, Livingston and Tazewell counties.

“In the first half of fiscal year 2023, Illinois EPA has already invested nearly $146 million in our state’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure,” IEPA Director John J. Kim said in a news release. “These projects represent our ongoing commitment to provide the essential funding needed for infrastructure improvements that are crucial for safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater treatment for Illinois residents.”