IDOT to hold informational meeting Wednesday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Bloomington Junior High School, 901 N. Colton Ave.

The meeting will focus on upcoming improvements to Illinois Route 9, which includes the intersection of Market Street and Martin Luther King Drive east to the intersection of East Empire Street and Carnahan Drive.

Anyone who is interested in the project is welcome to attend.

IDOT representatives will be available to talk about the project and respond to questions and comments, especially regarding bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, impacts on parking, effects on property owners and more. Engineering analyses with drawings, maps and aerial photography will be available for inspection while the representatives are present.

The location of the meeting is accessible to individuals with disabilities. Contact Brian Hogan by July 8 at 217-465-4181 if special accommodations are needed.

Email publicworks@cityblm.org, call 309-434-2225 or visit cityblm.org/departments/public-works/projects-updates/idot-route-9-project for more information.