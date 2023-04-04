BLOOMINGTON — Road resurfacing work has begun along Illinois Route 9 and will continue through the end of September.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that resurfacing on Illinois Route 9 between Wylie Drive in Bloomington and Illinois Route 122 is underway.
The work will require intermittent lane closures.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. People should considered alternate routes when trying to avoid the work area.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changes in conditions and signs in works zones; obey speed limits; refrain from using mobile devices; and be alert for work and equipment.
The roadwork is part of the state's plan to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years.
This is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.
In its third year, the state program finished $8.6 billion of improvements on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.
