PONTIAC — IAA Foundation's 27th annual Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom Golf Outing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Oak at River's Edge in Pontiac.

The registration fee is $150 per golfer or $600 per group of four, and includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and other refreshments, and all on-course contests. Registration is limited to the first 32 groups of four.