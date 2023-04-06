PONTIAC — IAA Foundation's 27th annual Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom Golf Outing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Oak at River's Edge in Pontiac.
The registration fee is $150 per golfer or $600 per group of four, and includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and other refreshments, and all on-course contests. Registration is limited to the first 32 groups of four.
Last year's event raised more than $46,500 to support agriculture literacy efforts throughout Illinois.
Visit
iaafoundation.org or call 309-557-2230 for more information.
Photos: Illinois State Finals Cheerleading Preliminary Round
Bloomington High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Effingham High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Effingham High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Effingham High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Fans hold up hearts to support Effingham High School in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West performs during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West performs during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pontiac High School performs in the small-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pontiac High School performs in the small-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
University High School gets ready for the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round Performance on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
University High School performs during the Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
University High School performs during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round Performance on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.