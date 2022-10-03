Hy-Vee issues recall for several cheese products

BLOOMINGTON — Several brie and camembert cheese products are being recalled after a potential listeria outbreak.
Hy-Vee issued a voluntary recall Monday for eight products that include cheese that could be contaminated with the listeria monocytogenes bacteria.
No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee, but the Iowa-based grocery chain said it was notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that certain cheese products could be contaminated.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, all of Old Europe Cheese’s brie and camembert cheeses are subject to the voluntary recall.
They were distributed between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 nationwide and in Mexico to retailers including Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods and Whole Foods.
Hy-Vee said their affected products sold in store include:
- Cranberry brie torte (Brie Hostess tray)
- Apricot brie torte (Brie Hostess try)
- Triple creme brie, montamore cheddar and aged gouda cheese board
- Sparking fruit and cheese board
- La Bonne Vie domestic double creme brie (cut and wrapped)
- La Bonne Vie French double creme brie (cut and wrapped)
- Bon Appetite gift basket
- Deluxe Delights gift basket
The expiration date for the affected cheese is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.
Hy-Vee customers who purchased any of these products should discard or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Questions should be directed to Hy-Vee Customer Care at 1-800-772-4098.
5 easy weeknight recipes to try this week
This week's recipe roundup features main dishes, sides and desserts that come together quickly, making them perfect for busy weeknight dinners.
The subtle sweet flavor of acorn squash allows it to pair well with a variety of herbs and spices as well as sweet or savory additions.
Worthy of take-out, this beef and broccoli stir-fry comes together in less than 30 minutes.
Japanese udon noodles are all about the chew, but it’s hard to replicate the texture with the dry udon available in American markets. So the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street found a solution in the Italian technique of cooking pasta only until al dente — or still quite firm. Chilling the noodles by rinsing them with ice in the strainer under cold water further firms up the texture. Even after you reheat the udon in the cooked sauce, they retain that pleasant toothsome quality. For the sauce, it’s a simple mixture of soy sauce, dried shiitake mushrooms and mirin, balanced by a little sugar. Fresh shiitake and mild-tasting baby bok choy keep the stir-fry light, and pickled ginger balances the savoriness.
Taste aside, there’s a lot to love about the cake. With just one mixing bowl and a whisk, it comes together quickly and with little fuss. Plus, it’s practically foolproof.
Enjoy this as a simple dessert with yogurt or ice cream, an add-in to an endive salad, or a side sauce to roast duck or chicken.