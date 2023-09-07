BLOOMINGTON — The first McLean County Hunger Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Tipton Trails.

The goal of the self-paced walk is to raise awareness of food insecurity. The free event is open to the public to walk, run or ride, and is presented by the McLean County Health Community Council for Hunger Action Month.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the trail shelter, 2405 GE Road, Bloomington.

Instead of a registration free, participants are asked to bring a healthy shelf-stable food item to donate to local food pantries.

The McLean County Community Health Council is a group of community partners and organizations dedicated to improving the health of the community, according to a news release. Over 14,000 people in McLean County face food insecurity, the release said.

Visit go.illinois.edu/donategreen or contact scoussen@illinois.edu for more information.

