Hundreds of hot wheels cruise in to uptown Normal Saturday

NORMAL — Dave Jones, of Downs, brought both of his 1967 Dodge Chargers to the Saturday afternoon Mid-State Cruisers’ Cruisin' Uptown Normal event.

One is a light blue color. He said he bought it in 1994 in New Orleans with 48,000 miles on it, eventually saving it from Hurricane Katrina and damage from 30 inches of floodwaters. Its previous owner was one of only two who drove that 440 4-speed model directly from the factory in Detroit.

His other ’67 Charger is silver. Jones, who will celebrate his 75th birthday on Monday, recalled the exact day he purchased that Charger: Sept. 30, 1966.

“My dad drove (us) over to Farmer City to look at new cars,” Jones said. At 19 years old, he said he wheeled that Charger back home that day, “smiling ear to ear.”

While his blue Charger is worth more because it’s rare and all original, he said, the silver one is attached to decades of memories documented in a photo book. Those include visiting the Alabama Gulf Shore with his brother, and parking in front of Illinois State University's Watterson Towers while they were still under construction.

After going to a cruise night in the Twin Cities last summer, Jones said he drove his car by a former Steak 'n Shake at Oakland Avenue and Morrissey Drive and a motorcyclist screamed to him: “I remember that car from the 1970s!”

Encounters like that made him feel good. Jones said the passerby also remembered hanging out at that same restaurant back in the '70s.

“We drove around all night long on $2 worth of gas,” Jones recalled.

His three Chargers, all parked in a row on East Beaufort Street, were among about 300 cars that cruised in to uptown that day, according to event co-organizer Don Kopack.

“Everybody has a car that they really liked or wanted when they were young,” he said, noting their club is open to all kinds of cars.

Automobiles present ranged from the 1930s to current. Kopack said they had a nice combination of old classics and new muscle cars.

The vehicular gathering also marked the return of the cruise-in to uptown Normal after a three-year hiatus, and to a venue Kopack believes only added to the event’s appeal. The crowds returned as well, in sunny and comfortable weather. An attendance estimate was not available.

Entertainment was also provided, including a street DJ, the band Almost Live and acoustic rock by Jim and Tommy.

One visitor who was drawn to Jones’ Chargers was Dave Kopsell, who describes himself as more of a 1968-1970s “Mopar guy.”

He also commented that the weather was nice, and he appreciated the turnout.

“You just don’t see these driving on the road much,” he said, adding that he had a 4-speed 1970 Dodge Coronet, but it only got seven miles to the gallon.

Kopack agreed that maintaining older vehicles is a labor of love for these collectors.

He said: “They drive them. They work on them and they love them. A lot of times, it becomes a husband-and-wife thing.”

That includes married couple Chris and Jake Bauman, who rode out from Goodfield with their 1971 Oldsmobile 442 W-30. They had placed a wooden sign in the backseat that stated they took the car on their honeymoon in 1973.

Jake Bauman said he bought it when he was in high school because he liked how it looked. His wife, Chris Bauman, said her husband traded it off in 1977 — but they recently bought it back after spotting it on Facebook.

“We didn’t know where it was,” she said. “It was 20 miles from our house. We hadn’t seen it because they kept it in a shed.”

Nearby the two was Bernie Miller, 78, of Pontiac, with his 1955 Crown Victoria, which was sporting a glass roof, white-walled radial tires and a white-blue paint job. He said it’s from his era, and the vehicle was really popular when he was a teenager.

“The lucky ones had these cars,” Miller chuckled. He added that he loved talking to people at Saturday’s cruise in.

“It's a wonderful community,” he said.

There was also Cecil Jones, 77, of Bloomington, who said his 1947 Ford De Luxe “goes back in time.”

“Just makes you feel good to drive it,” he said, noting it has a Ford flathead V-8 engine that was popular back in the day. Although it was an unusual build, he said it was just what he wanted.

“Flatheads are forever,” Jones said, adding that the engine block is cast into one piece.

Stephen Stewart, of Carlock, was shining the rims on his 1986 Buick Grand National at the start of the cruise-in. He said all of his friends had a Buick Regal, and his dream at around 19 years old was to get the special version of that vehicle.

“This was the ‘Holy Grail’ back in the day,” Stewart said, as it was the fastest production car you could buy then.

“They beat the Corvette handily,” he said, as well as the Ferrari Testarossa.

Stewart said he’s taken it to about four other cruise events, including a small car show in Danvers. He said it won one of the show’s divisions.

He said there were fantastic cars to see on Saturday in Normal.

“People keep this stuff hidden until it’s the right time to bring it out,” Stewart said. ”There are some treasures here that people don't know or think about being in Bloomington-Normal.”

