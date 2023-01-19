Humane Society of Central Illinois plans gala March 4

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The Humane Society of Central Illinois will host its annual fundraising gala from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.

This is the first time the event will be held in person in two years, following the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's theme is "The Roaring '20s: A Pawsome Affair."

The auction will have items including trips, condo rentals, paint your pet opportunities, as well as a wine pull and a trip raffle. The event will also have strolling appetizers, a cash bar, and a professional auctioneer.

The event supports the work of the Humane Society, which cares for abandoned, abused or unwanted pets in the area, while finding them forever homes. The organization runs 100% on on donations from individuals, businesses and foundations. 

Tickets for the gala can be purchased at hscipets.org

Contact gala co-chair Angela Kelly at angela.feesehomes@gmail.com for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

