Humane Society of Central Illinois celebrates 'Brown Dog November' with reduced rate

NORMAL — From now until the end of the month, one Central Illinois animal rescue is looking entice adopters with a "Brown Dog November" reduced fee.

This marks the first special rate the Humane Society of Central Illinois has ever offered for dog adoptions, and comes at a time that animal shelters and adoption advocates across the country are reporting shelters maxed out to their full capacity.

"This will actually help dogs get their chance at finding a forever home, but it will also allow me to help with McLean County Animal Control more and relieving some of the pressure off of them," said Jane Kahman, shelter manager.

Individuals and families can adopt a brown dog for $175 — $50 below the normal rate — at the Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 N. Kays Dr.

Kahman said the idea came about after she was reading Bill Martin Jr.'s children's book "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What do you see?" to one of her grandchildren. The board of directors approved the initiative.

The organization has offered other color-based specials for cats, such as a "Downton Tabby" promotion for tabby cats (playing on the popular "Downtown Abbey" television series) and a Black Friday special rate for black cats, but this is the first dog-related special rate.

"This will be a first where we're testing the waters with reduced fees for dogs to try and help these guys get homes," Kahman said.

The humane society is currently at capacity. Reasons that owners have given for surrendering their dogs include job losses, rising costs related to inflation or moves to a new apartment that does not allow the animals. Some others may have adopted or bought a dog and found that it was harder to take care of than they had initially anticipated.

"It's that way across the state. All my other contacts and networks that I work with, they're all in the same situation," Kahman said. "They are inundated with dogs. Cats, it just seems to be a nice even flow of taking in 10 and getting 10 adopted, but dogs are sitting here a little bit longer."

Many of the animals at the humane society have been transferred from McLean County Animal Control and other shelters before euthanization is ever considered, Kahman said.

Marshell Thomson, director and administrator of McLean County Animal Control, said the organization has a great working relationship with the humane society and other local shelters. "We are very happy to work with all of our community partners and citizens to help facilitate pet adoptions," Thomson said.

Animal control employees are the first responder for lost and stray animals and offers adoption services of its own. If no owner is found for an animal there, it is then transferred to other agencies and shelters that can continue the search for a home, Thomson said.

According to data from animal control, the humane society has taken in 173 transfers this year, consisting of 158 cats and 15 dogs. Last year, the organization took in a total of 163 animals, 124 cats and 39 dogs.

"Jane Kahman and the staff at the Humane Society of Central Illinois are very kind and help McLean County Animal Control out when ever they can," Thomson said. "This partnership is essential with a growing community."

Breeds of the brown dogs at the humane society include many shepherd and Labrador mixes as well as some retriever and shiba inu mixes, said Jake Bradford, events coordinator at the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

"They're a little bit harder to handle because they are strong and they are made to be strong, so they need somebody that has an energetic lifestyle, making it more of a unique fit," Bradford said. "Some of them have been here for six months plus, so this gives them a second chance to really find a home."