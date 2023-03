NORMAL — Nasreen Sheikh, a global human rights activist, will speak at Illinois State University's Earth Day Breakfast on April 20.

Sheikh is a survivor of modern-day slavery within the textile industry. She now shares her story internationally to work toward improving labor rights, ending forced marriages, and showcasing the devastating effects of the fashion industry on the environment and the people behind the products.

The breakfast will take place from 8-10 a.m. in the Prairie Room at the Bone Student Center. The menu will offer local foods, including vegan options, and fair-trade coffee and teas.

Tickets are $10 for students and $25 for the general public, and can be purchased at sustainability.illinois.edu. Tickets will be available through April 13 or until sold out.

The event is sponsored by the ISU Office of Sustainability. For more information, email sustainability@ilstu.edu.

