Hudson volunteer, leader captures giving spirit of the Christmas season year-round

HUDSON — The spirit of Santa Claus is not bound to the red suit, the long white beard or sleigh bells.

Sometimes it comes clean-shaven, at home in a simple plaid button-down. No jingles.

But David Brutlag’s giving spirit keeps pace with Father Christmas.

“My dad is always trying to help other people. He is very civic-minded and does so many things to try and serve the community,” said Jason Brutlag, one of David Brutlag’s four sons.

His hats may not be floppy, red, pointed or lined with white fur, but Brutlag wears many: mayor of Hudson, boat operator and shore support for the Hudson dive team and active Lion’s Club member, having held every leadership role for the local volunteer organization.

“They're all geared towards helping the community and helping others,” Jason Brutlag said, adding that his dad never does this work for the recognition.

In celebration of the holiday season, The Pantagraph has sought recommendations for people whose lives embody the Christmas spirit for a series, “In Search of Santa.”

A Hudson resident, who asked to remain anonymous, suggested Brutlag fit the bill, impressed by how involved he is with the community.

Brutlag, who has lived in Hudson with his wife Rita since 1974, said he felt honored to be recommended, though he assured The Pantagraph there were many others in Hudson who exemplify the Christmas spirit even more.

“I think it’s everyone’s responsibility to try and help everyone else when they can if they're able to,” he said of why he devotes so much of his time volunteering in his community. “I try and live by that as far as doing volunteer work. I'm still physically able to help, and so I tried to.”

Brutlag spends much of his time, especially since retiring from State Farm more than 10 years ago, leading and helping with the Lions Club activities and programs. They make up the bulk of the extensive list of volunteer work he participates in, which includes:

Organizing, coaching and expanding the local baseball and basketball teams;

Helping to provide free meals for seniors in Hudson Township;

Coordinating and helping prepare countless pork chop fundraisers for various community events;

Serving desserts to support Camp Lions; and

Helping put on the annual pancake and sausage breakfast with the Hudson Fire Department.

In the past, Brutlag was also a Cub Scout leader, coordinated Honor Flights to help local veterans visit Washington D.C., built and ran the Hudson Haunted House before its closure, helped plant trees with the Hudson Elementary students on Arbor Day and coordinated the town’s festivals, including Prairie Days and Hudson Fun Fest.

His Christmas spirit comes through more clearly when he helps to prepare meals for the annual Lunch With Santa coordinated by the Hudson Women’s Club and to install the Christmas light displays in one of Hudson’s parks.

Brutlag volunteers each year to pack and deliver food and gifts for the Hudson Love Baskets program, which is a community effort run by the Women’s Club to help families in need.

“It’s Hudson’s way to help the less fortunate at Christmas time,” he said, adding that those who organize the Love Baskets program, especially Sara Hill, truly embody the Christmas spirit.

For Brutlag, Christmas is about being with family wherever they can come together, but it's also "an opportunity to help some local people that need help, and it’s an opportunity to meet with friends and family, relatives, and celebrate the season."

Jason Brutlag said his father has been an ambassador for the light display in Hudson, trying to encourage others to get involved, too.

“Because he sees it as a great way to get the community together and something awesome and Christmas-y to just help brighten people’s day,” he said, noting how proud he is of his father.

The elder Brutlag said he loves his community, knowing he’s not alone in trying to help those who need it.

“When someone needs help, there's always people that step up,” he said.

