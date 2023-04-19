HUDSON — Members of the Hudson Ag 4-H Club helped plant 25 oak trees Tuesday near Lake Bloomington, laying the groundwork for a 6-acre natural savanna.

Members of the youth agricultural organization teamed up with the McLean County Soil & Water Conservation District and the City of Bloomington's Public Works Department to plant the oak saplings.

Jackie Kraft, watershed coordinator with the conservation district, said the grant for the trees came from the Association of Illinois Soil & Water Conservation Districts' forestry committee.

"It's something they offered statewide," Kraft said. "Every single water district had the option to apply for the grant."

Kraft said 37 counties in Illinois received funding to plant burr oak, white oak and red oak trees.

"We all got the same number of oak trees to plant on public property to create the mini oak savannas," she said.

The caveat, though, was that they had to partner with 4-H "to incorporate the young kids in planting it," Kraft said.

Joe Darter works for Bloomington as a property manager in the water division of public works.

"We feel it's vitally important to get kids involved," Darter said, shovel in hand. "Because, ultimately, this is the world we're leaving to them.

"So, the more they get involved, the more they learn, the more they interact with different conservation methods — the better prepared they are to take what we give them in the future."

He said projects like this one are "a win for everybody."

Darter said these projects, among others in the watershed, help keep the area's water supply clean for about 80,000 people.

"Anything we can do to help reduce erosion, nitrate runoff, phosphorus release, we're going to take those steps," he said.

Darter said the Soil & Water Conservation District is a key partner for the water division in accomplishing these goals.

They have an intergovernmental agreement in which the conservation district acts as a "liaison between conservation groups and funding agencies" like the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Nature Conservancy.

"We lean heavily on them to help us out," Darter said.

The job isn't done, though, Darter said.

"Once the trees take root, we will start to plant wildflowers and switchgrass and make this into a little oak savanna," he said.

He said the finished product should look something like the Midwest and the lands around Illinois did before modernization.

"It would look like what Illinois did back in the 1800s," Darter said.

