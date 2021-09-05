How's the Bloomington-Normal labor market? Q&A with EDC president Patrick Hoban

In honor of Labor Day, we caught up with Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of The Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, for a Q&A about the community's labor market.
How does the local labor market today compare to Labor Day 2020?
Our employment rose from 82,292 in July 2020 to 86,465 in July 2021, and our unemployment fell from 8,342 to 4,473 over the same period. It is great to see our community bounce back after the pandemic.
What do you expect it to look like next year?
It depends on COVID's impact on our economy, but if the economy stays at its current pace, we expect employment to continue to rise and unemployment to continue to fall. We based these projections on the continued expansion investments from Rivian, Ferrero and Brandt.
What's being done to help fill open positions in various industries across the area?
There are multiple workforce development initiatives underway across our region to address the demand for workers, including job fairs, commuter recruiting, and upskilling at our educational institutions. There is also a strong push to retain some of our 24,000 college students as companies continue to expand.
How does the Bloomington-Normal labor market compare to the rest of the state?
We currently have the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.9%, but even during the height of the pandemic, Bloomington-Normal did not get hit as hard as other communities across the state. This is due to our base employers' industries and the ability to continue to work from home.
17 historical clippings of BloNo celebrating Labor Day
Parading the trombones
Parade highpoint
Coal miners
Teamsters
Meat-laden float
Hard work
At the end of the summer
Labor Day
Popular pastime
This is life!
The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America
Watching the parade
Thousands line the route
The Normal Community Marching Band
Working
Dr. Leslie Quiram
Labor Day observance at country clubs extends over weekend
