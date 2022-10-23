How McLean County's workforce growth fueled a housing market explosion

Editor's note: This is part of a series examining the state of McLean County's housing market.

BLOOMINGTON — Tranesha and Sean Hudson bought their first home in Normal seven years ago.

This summer they saw the other side of the equation when they sold it. The experiences were considerably different.

“Everybody’s buying,” Tranesha said. “Everybody’s fighting for this one house, it seems like, that’s on the market.”

Selling turned out to be the easy part for the couple — but before trading in their ranch-style home in the Savannah Green subdivision for a two-story, they wanted to be sure their offer on the new house was accepted.

“For me to have to put my house on the market first and play that game — I didn't want to do that. I didn't want to get us into that,” Tranesha said, remembering what her former real estate agent had encouraged her to do.

In less than five years, the market for single-family homes in Bloomington-Normal has exploded, pushing prices — and buyers — to the brink as the workforce continues to grow.

The steady flow of new residents and their effect on the market has been largely attributed to Rivian Automotive’s manufacturing plant in west Normal.

Since January 2021, the plant’s employee base has grown from 650 to 6,600 full-time employees, said Zach Dietmeier, senior manager of plant communications and policy.

“Many of those folks have come from the community, but we've still seen hundreds of new workers come in looking to move to the area,” he said. The nearest estimate is 400 to 500 new community members, but “that doesn't count all of the employees we have that are essentially living out of hotels locally because there's just nowhere for them to live.”

Dietmeier also noted Wednesday that, if contractors and visiting employees were counted, the employee total would reach nearly 8,000. In contrast, he said when the plant was operated by Mitsubishi Motors, about 3,000 employees worked there at its peak.

With more than double that number of full-time employees at Rivian — roughly 99.5% of whom live within 60 miles of the plant — and other major employers like State Farm, Illinois State University, Ferrero and Bridgestone also drawing in workers, the inventory of available homes is all but bottoming out in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County.

The situation has become so critical for employers that the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council published an analysis of the regional housing market earlier this year. The study was completed in coordination with St. Louis firm Development Strategies, which also worked with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission, Mid-Illinois Realtors Association and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

Among the key findings: Less than half as many housing units were added in the 2010s as were added in the previous two decades. Nearly half of the housing supply in the Twin Cities was built before 1980, with only 6% built after 2010.

It's a sharp change from just five years ago. When the regional planning commission released a housing study in 2017, new construction was outpacing demand and the authors concluded McLean County was “overbuilt.”

Now, the more recent study shows Bloomington-Normal’s household growth has been 7.5% since 2010, outpacing the growth of housing units at 6.7%.

The EDC is not typically involved with housing issues, but leaders took action when the shortage began to affect workforce growth. Officials said they needed updated data to show developers what sort of housing to bring.

“After the workforce conversation of not being able to find people, it's shifted to, ‘We have found people, but they're telling us they can't move to the town because there's no homes,’” said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the EDC.

The study found a lack of multi-family housing options as well as a significant increase in single-family homes occupied by renters.

“There are people that are coming into the market now that are buying three- and five-bedroom homes that would take a one- or a two-bedroom high-end rental or a condo if it were available,” Hoban said.

Developers in the area have historically been “really good at single-family new construction but lacking in areas like duplexes, quadplexes,” said Dietmeier, who is also on the EDC Board of Directors, drawing comparisons to the types of housing diversity in cities like Des Moines, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin; or Indianapolis.

Citing state data, the report also states that McLean County is projected to have the largest net increase in population for any Illinois county outside of the Chicago area, adding more than 10,000 residents over the next 10 years. That equates to a demand for 4,300 to 4,800 new housing units, according to the analysis.

‘Can’t keep up’

BJ Armstrong, operating principal for the Keller Williams Revolution real estate company, said the steady demand for housing seems to indicate Bloomington-Normal still has room to grow.

“This isn't a bubble for us. In a lot of ways, we've just kind of made up some ground that we'd lost over the last 10 years,” he said. “... I think we're finally at a spot where we're going to see some continual growth over the next five years.”

Normal City Manager Pam Reece said developers working to expand the stock of single-family homes have largely focused on building out existing subdivisions.

“Every residential subdivision that can expand, that has had room to expand is currently expanding,” she said. “For the most part, that seems to be producing mostly traditional single-family homes.”

The Wintergreen subdivision, between Franzen Nature Area and Carden Park in northeast Normal, is among those that started in the early 2000s and are now on their way to the final stage of development.

A rezoning vote earlier this fall will allow Wintergreen to expand as mixed residential — including duplexes — instead of solely single-family homes, as it had initially been built.

The Normal Town Council approved the Wintergreen plans last month after some pushback from residents who voiced concerns about the potential effect on traffic, storm water infrastructure and their property values.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said the city has worked with developers on expanding existing subdivisions to help accommodate the quick turnaround of the housing market, and additional home inspectors have been added to the city staff to meet that need.

Although the city wants to increase the amount of housing in Bloomington, the main challenge is how to turn areas with socioeconomic challenges into places for people to consider moving to while not pricing out existing residents, Gleason said.

“It’s a delicate balance because you don’t want to invest in something like that and then you price the existing residents out of being able to live in their lifelong neighborhoods,” Gleason said. “They’ve already demonstrated their loyalty to the community. They were likely born and raised here throughout their life, so how do we find a way to better their experience, homeownership and such in some of these neighborhoods.”

Real estate professionals and planning commission officials also said the pace of new construction cannot keep up with demand, at least for the foreseeable future.

“Our builders can’t keep up ... but that’s a good problem to have,” said Melanie Walker, manager at Coldwell Banker in Bloomington, noting the high demand indicates a positive outlook for the local economy.

High construction costs, supply chain delays, limited available space and wary developers are all factors affecting the pace of construction, said Armstrong, who also owns BJ Armstrong Custom Homes.

“Over the last two years we've seen land developers kind of pull back and not put up the money to risk the lot development, so we really don't have a lot of locations to go build a brand-new house,” he said.

Those who want new construction are instead shifting to more temporary solutions, which adds strain to the rental market.

McLean County also has come up short when it comes to skilled laborers needed for new construction, Armstrong said.

“So where does that leave us? From an economic sense, we're going to see higher prices,” he said.

Climbing costs

Prices rising with inflation do not help the situation: People selling their house might get a better price, but everything they'll use that money for also costs more, said Joseph Trefzger, an ISU finance professor.

People moving to more expensive areas will always face a barrier when trying to buy a new house, as the sale of their old house might not cover an equivalent property in the new area.

Trefzger attributed part of recent demand to low interest rates, but noted that eventually, the rising Federal Reserve rates will be reflected in the housing market. Buying in a high market with higher interest rates can actually be advantageous, he said, because there is less competition and mortgages can be adjusted to lower interest rates later.

“But the poor soul who buys when interest rates are especially low, as in recent years, pays top dollar for the asset amid competitive bids and won’t likely ever get the chance to refinance to a lower rate,” he said.

Rising prices will eventually hit a point where people are no longer willing or able to pay what is being asked, Trefzger said.

As a real estate agent with 23 years of experience, Walker said she had never seen a housing market take off like Bloomington-Normal did this summer.

Many listings are getting multiple offers as soon as they hit the market, she said, though properties priced above $550,000 have remained more difficult to sell.

“If they’re priced right, they’re flying out the door,” Walker said.

Mid-range properties have crept up in price, too. Before the pandemic, the average house price in the area was $185,000, but Walker now considers the mid-range to be between $200,000 and $250,000 — even occasionally up to $300,000.

According to data from the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association, the average sale price of a single-family home in Bloomington-Normal peaked at about $272,000 in June before dropping down to about $231,000 in August.

Year-to-date through Aug. 31, the average single-family home in Bloomington-Normal sold for about $252,000. That marks a roughly 17% increase from last year's average sale price.

Tammy Heard, president of the Realtors association, said she has not seen any evidence of sale prices decreasing, but has noticed the rate of increase soften compared with previous months. However, it is too early to determine whether this will be a trend going forward.

As for new construction, some real estate agents predict that brand-new homes will never again sell for under $200,000, because a house just cannot be built at that price.

The association's data showed the sale price of newly constructed homes in Bloomington-Normal went up 18.8% over 2021 compared to the price of resale homes, which went up 15.1%.

Property assessments in McLean County are estimated to increase by at least 5% across all townships this year, which is caused in part by the volatility of real estate sales in the region.

As the sale price of residential property rises, state law requires that the assessed value of the property must be adjusted to accommodate this increase. This, in turn, could have a negative impact on a homeowner's property tax bill.

McLean County Supervisor of Assessments Timothy Jorczak said assessments rarely change outside of state-mandated reassessment years unless significant changes are made to a property. Sale prices, meanwhile, have been growing rapidly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The big takeaway is that sales prices, especially in the last two years, are far outpacing assessed values, requiring larger adjustments to keep up," Jorczak said.

A seller's market

With bids coming in almost as soon as properties are listed, agents have started helping their clients by using network connections as almost the only way to find places to buy before they're listed, Walker said.

Tranesha and Sean Hudson were among those buyers who made an offer before a home was on the market.

The couple with their three sons were looking for more space when Tranesha spotted a house that looked promising just two streets away from their previous home.

“It never went on the market,” she said. “It had a ‘coming soon’ (status), so you could tell that they were preparing to put it on the market, but they allowed us to come in and view the home and make an offer before it actually went on the market.”

Entering the market as a buyer this time around, she said things moved very quickly, as they watched houses move from “available” to “contingent” within 24 to 48 hours of being listed.

“If the house is listed, by the time that everything is out there on the internet, behind the scenes it's already being prepared to be sold,” she said. “It's almost like false advertisement online — get you all excited and you're ready to go see the house and then they're telling you it's already contingent.”

The Hudsons’ old house went nearly as quickly — listed on a Friday and sold by Sunday.

John Armstrong, broker and co-owner of Re/Max Rising, said situations like this reflect a “severe, severe seller’s market.”

A regular, healthy market would sell out of available homes in 180 days. If you can sell out in under that time, “you’re in a seller’s market,” said John Armstrong, who is not related to BJ Armstrong, the Keller Williams real estate agent.

If no new homes came on the market in Bloomington-Normal, “we’re in a market that will take 16 days to sell out instead of six months,” he said.

Jon Popper, a 24-year-old who commutes 35 minutes to Hartsburg in Logan County, purchased his first home this summer after it spent 20 days on the market.

The three-bedroom home in Bloomington received three offers in one day, but Popper’s was accepted — also in just one day.

After renting for two years in Normal after his graduation from ISU, Popper said he thought he was better off buying a home than renewing a lease on his apartment. Now his monthly mortgage payment is less than his rent would have been.

He said he thought the home-buying process was pretty simple for his first time, though he noted a lack of quality single-family homes available.

“I started online, really the best way to start,” he said. “An agent reached out to me and took care of a lot of it. It was a lot easier than I thought it would be.”

Pantagraph journalists Kelsey Watznauer, Connor Wood, D. Jack Alkire, Olivia Jacobs, Drew Zimmerman and Mateusz Janik contributed to this report.