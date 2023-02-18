NORMAL — Last week's mass shooting at Michigan State University highlighted, again, the importance of measures to prevent violence on college campuses.

Officials at Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College acknowledge that preventative steps can only do so much. Still, they say, it's crucial to focus attention and resources on averting crisis whenever possible.

“We’d much rather prevent than have to respond,” said Aaron Woodruff, police chief for the Illinois State University Police Department.

Here's a look at some of the strategies they employ.

Teams monitor concerns

Since 2009, higher education institutions in Illinois have been required to have teams in place to respond to concerning behavior. The mandate came as part of a response to the 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech that left 32 dead, said Keith Gehrand, assistant director of public safety and emergency management at Heartland Community College.

Those teams also step in for issues that arise that do not carry a threat of violence, said Mark Welker, director of campus safety at Illinois Wesleyan. He said he believes they are good tools to have to help with a broad array of mental health issues on campus.

At ISU, prevention includes “care teams” with representatives from the police department, counseling, housing, the dean of students office and others to provide a broad-based response. The multidisciplinary nature of the teams helps them respond to a wide range of problems, Woodruff said.

The teams’ goal is to prevent crises from reaching a point where violence might happen, he said. Oftentimes the situations do not rise to the point of needing police involvement, instead just needing additional faculty or staff support for students.

Other times, such as when someone shows signs of suicidal ideation, a larger response may be needed, Woodruff said. That could include on-campus mental health assistance or possibly connecting the person with off-campus resources.

'On somebody's radar'

Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli emphasized the old adage, “If you see something, say something.”

“That's the biggest step right there: getting it reported to someone in authority that can look into it and either dispel or do some vetting and some checking and see if further action is warranted,” he said.

In the case of Monday's shooting at Michigan State, which left three dead and five injured, the gunman is not believed to have any connection to the university or the victims. Authorities have said they are still investigating a motive for the shooter, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who killed himself after being confronted by police. A note found with McRae indicated that he felt "slighted in some way," campus police said.

But in most cases, it is likely that a person who targets an institution for violence has some connection to it, said Karla Carney-Hall, vice president for student affairs and dean of students at IWU. That makes behavior intervention teams one of the first steps for preventative measures.

Most perpetrators of large-scale attacks have shown warning signs, Gehrand said. Often, though, there is no clear moment to determine when concerning behavior crosses the line into a threat.

“Almost every one of them, they were on somebody’s radar,” he said. “(…) Unfortunately, there’s not a perfect formula.”

Heartland College is expanding its counseling department, doubling the number of full time counselors from two to four, said Steve Riesenberg, director of risk management and public safety at Heartland.

Personal preparation

Woodruff and Petrilli, of the ISU and Normal police departments, said people should take time to consider their own possible reactions to a violent incident on campus or other emergency.

Much of readiness is being aware of one’s surroundings, Petrilli said, and “without obsessing over it, thinking about what could go wrong in a situation.” That might mean taking stock of what items in a room could be used as weapons or distractions.

To help Illinois State students prepare, the university police department offers voluntary “run, hide, fight” training sessions, in which participants learn about prevention measures and practice them. Illinois Wesleyan has also partnered with ISU in the past to provide that training, Carney-Hall said.

The nationally taught strategy encourages people to evacuate and escape an attacker if possible; find a place to hide if there is no way to leave; and fight the attacker only as a last resort.

“Creating distance creates time. Time creates a reactionary gap, allows you to think and assess and hopefully make the best decision you can,” Petrilli said of the “run” phase of the three-step advice. “Physical resistance at some point is also another big part of that. … Some type of distraction, some type of overt attempt to stop what’s happening can be very effective.”

The "fight" aspect can be challenging for many, the Normal police chief said, "because most people aren’t trained to do that. So it becomes an unrealistic expectation for a lot of people.

"But at the end of the day, it’s just about, 'take some action.' For most people, that right action is going to be, create some distance and get away."

ISU has also created the Safe Redbirds app, which includes short written instructions on responding to emergencies on campus and 30-45 second videos. The videos can provide a way to get that information out even when people are in a state of panic and not able to focus on reading, said Eric Hodges, the university’s emergency management director.

Heartland offers in-person emergency response training and has newly added the training modules online and made it available to all employees, Riesenberg said.

Resident assistants at IWU also go through conduct and bystander training, Carney-Hall said.

Roughly 30% of students on campus have participated in bystander intervention training, and officials are exploring how to expand that training to offer instruction on responding to more types of situations.

At the same time, Carney-Hall said she also thinks the university needs to do a better job getting “run, hide, fight” training to students.

Hodges, from Illinois State, said part of the emergency management department’s role at ISU is creating the county-wide drills to prepare for mass casualty and other events.