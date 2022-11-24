How Home Sweet Home Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving

BLOOMINGTON — For the 105th time, Home Sweet Home Ministries marked Thanksgiving by sharing meals, just like it did the day it was founded.

HSHM was founded by Billy Shelper on Thanksgiving Day in 1917, said Debbi Reese, director of client services. Today the organization runs a shelter, food pantry and outreach program.

On Thursday, staff and volunteers were delivering more than 260 meals and then getting ready for a community meal at the shelter. They maintain a strong dedication to making sure everyone gets a Thanksgiving meal, Reese said.

“It’s wonderful to be able to serve others,” she said.

Mike Ohler was one of those volunteers helping with getting meals out the door and then cleaning up afterward. He has been volunteering with the organization for more than a decade and said that he would try to stop by pretty much any time he came to downtown.

“It’s not something to glorify, but it changes you,” he said of volunteering.

Ohler was born in Romania, but during World War II his family fled to Austria and then eventually the U.S. As a volunteer he has helped with construction projects, including at HSHM, in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina and in Haiti, he said.

“I know poverty, that was part of my thing,” he said.

His projects at HSHM have included setting up the storage room and staff offices and working in the warehouse, where he says he was the first volunteer. These days he also volunteers at Midwest Food Bank.

“It’s just been fun,” he said.

Volunteers like Ohler are needed all year, Reese said, as the ministry gives out meals daily. The staff and volunteers have become like family and Reese has gotten to know some of the community members who come for meals as well, she said.

Last year, the organization hosted a dine-in meal but only for residents. She is glad to have it open to the wider community again.

The shelter is at capacity right now, Reese said. It pains her and the staff to have to turn people away. That is part of what makes the Thanksgiving meals special, because they have enough for everyone.

It is easy to find volunteers excited to be a part of the Thanksgiving meal distribution. Volunteers drove more than 45 routes to deliver 263 meals. They started delivering at 10 a.m. and wrapped up by 11 a.m., a new record, staff joked.

“People love to volunteer for this,” Reese said.

It takes months to prepare for the Thanksgiving meal. Food service workers started in early September to cook turkeys that would be preserved until Thanksgiving, said Carol Schrenk, food services manager. In total, they cooked more than 70 turkeys, made eight gallons of gravy, prepared more than 25 pans of sides and sliced 60 pies.

In total, they prepared enough turkey for 750 people.

“I just hope that everyone gets a Thanksgiving meal, that’s what we care about,” Reese said.