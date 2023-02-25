BLOOMINGTON — Among the inspirational posters and quotes adorning the walls in Andre Hursey's office, the one above his door stands out.

A gift from his mother, it reads: "100 years from now, it will not matter what kind of house I lived in, how much money I had, nor what my clothes were like. But the world may be a little better because I was important in the life of a child."

"I thought that was really what I need in this office," said Hursey, 50, who founded the nonprofit Jule Foundation with his wife, Jade, in 2017. Operating out of Eastview Christian Church, 401 W. Union in Bloomington, the organization aims to offer development and enrichment for local youth.

Its mission, as emblazoned on the front page of its website: "Serving and assisting our youth to realize their potential and become successful adults." To that end, Jule offers bi-weekly mentorship and tutoring, special events, volunteer opportunities, scholarship guidance and trips to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

"I just believe that gives us young, Black men a lot of opportunities and connections," said Takendrick Griffin, 17. "We can build off that and get more scholarships and better jobs. We're all grateful for it."

'Everybody looks like you'

Earlier this month, the organization took 10 young members to Atlanta, Georgia, where their activities included exploring opportunities at HBCUs.

The trip also offered a chance to experience a larger community with very different racial demographics. More than a million people live in Fulton County, Georgia, where Atlanta is located, and the population is roughly 45% Black, according to U.S. Census data. In contrast, McLean County’s population of roughly 170,000 is about 9% Black.

"When we went to go speak to Morehouse (College), it really was like we were talking to our big brothers," said BJ Dumas, 16. Founded in 1867, Morehouse is a private historically Black men's liberal arts college in Atlanta.

"They were providing so much information, so much perspective on what the school was about and how HBCUs are," he continued. "It just made me want to go to an HBCU even more."

Kamrynn Smith, 17, found the different perspective valuable. "It just felt good to see something different than what you usually see."

Everywhere the group went, and almost everyone they met, was extremely welcoming, she said.

"You're around more people you want to be around," Smith said. "They all act like family to you, no matter where you came from."

She said the feeling was like "you already knew each other from a long time ago."

Chance French, 15, said Atlanta's Cascade Skating rink was a particular highlight. The attraction was featured prominently in the 2006 coming-of-age film "ATL," starring hip-hop artist T.I.

"We don't see this at our skating rink," French said. "It was full of African Americans who were just having fun. They were dancing, skating … jumping over people. I think that was a very nice experience."

The group also toured the birth home of Martin Luther King, Jr.

"That was probably my favorite part because I got to see the conditions that he lived in," Griffin said.

Hursey's daughter, Amaya, 17, described the demographics of Atlanta as a "culture shock."

"Everybody looks like you," she said. "There's like, police officers that look like you. There's firefighters that look like you, nurses and everything like that that look like you. Here (in Bloomington) I may see one or two Black officers. But, like, Atlanta, that's majority."

Dumas said the whole trip "felt like a breath of fresh air, for real."

Griffin said, "I'm just grateful for everything."

How it started

Hursey said he "never really thought that this would be the work that I would be into."

Growing up in Bloomington's Wood Hill Towers public housing, he said, he wished there was a mentorship program when he was young. By the time he was in junior high, his mother was a single parent to two children.

The only outlet Hursey had was sports, he said.

"We had the Lawrence Irvin (Neighborhood) Center," he said, referring to the facility at 1615 Illinois St., "and that was — it kept us out of trouble for those few hours or whatever."

But there were no stable after-school programs or professional development opportunities in those days, Hursey said. "We didn't have programs like this."

Hursey credits several people with the inspiration to start Jule, but two names are particularly significant: Dodie Dunson Sr. and Gloria Jelks Hursey, his mother.

Dunson, he said, was the one to look up to outside of home. "He was the one that stayed out of trouble, always looking to give a helping hand," Hursey said. "It kind of resonated with me as a kid, watching Dodie and how he moved and how he did things."

He said Dunson, no matter the circumstances, was "always smiling … that's a great attitude to have, man."

Hursey said his mother, though, was the well from which sprung his desire to help others.

"My mother was that person that I respected," he said. "I watched her raise me and my sister. I knew things weren't always easy for her. And she didn't mind giving back and helping others. And so, for whatever reason, I watched her."

Hursey said at first, as a young man in a struggling home, he was frustrated with how much his mother gave to other children, "pouring" into them.

"But then, as I looked over time, (I realized) that's amazing. Anytime you can pour into others, like they're your own, and you truly care about their well-being and for them to be successful, and showing them the right ways to be successful, how to act — that's amazing … you don't get a lot of people doing that.

"I want to do that," he said.

How it's going

Every Tuesday and Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Hursey can be found at EastView Church on Union Street in Bloomington.

He sits in his office and welcomes the couple dozen teenagers currently participating in Jule programming as they sign in, grab a snack and a drink and head to their mentors.

"I get a chance to see their faces," Hursey said. "See how they're doing, a little bit of conversation. But they know they need to report right to the youth development leaders for the first 30 minutes."

Hursey said, "The important piece is our leaders getting to know these kids on a one-on-one basis. And then just making sure that their grades are up to par."

He said Jule partners with both Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State universities to bring in tutors.

"I think that's really the need right now is these tutors," Hursey said. "But everything else is kind of falling into place."

That "everything else" is quite a bit.

"Jule Foundation is so much bigger than Bloomington," Hursey said.

"These kids need to see the world. They need to see people from different places, getting their perspectives on things — life, in general."

To do that, Jule has enlisted an arsenal of partners, like the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

"We partnered up with Steve Harvey a couple years ago," Hursey said, referring to the television host, actor and comedian. "It's a mentoring session, a Zoom (session) every first Saturday of the month."

These sessions have hundreds of youth worldwide engaging with mentors like Steve Harvey, Hursey said.

"If this is all they (young people) see, they're not opening up their minds to anything else," Hursey said.

Jule also partners with 100 Black Men of Central Illinois, a chapter of the national nonprofit that aims to help African American youth "create the life they've always wanted." The chapter brings in mentors every Thursday for the foundation's young men.

"The only way we opt them out of that is if they have a task or some homework they need to finish," Hursey said.

Jule also has a special partnership with Robert Redding Menswear.

Hursey said, "I spoke to (Redding) about what I was doing … and I thought it would be an awesome look, a great opportunity for these kids to see what it feels like to get custom suits."

Hursey said Redding was "all in, did not look back. (Redding said) 'I'm in. Every year, as long as Jule exists, we're going to do these suits for them.'"

Custom-fit suits are "something unique, something different" that benefit the youth, he said.

"That's definitely a blessing to be able to continue to do that," he said. "And I'm thankful, thankful to (Redding)."

More developments are on the horizon. Starting this year, two counselors — Dr. Cedric Williams and Genesis Hall — plan to start volunteering their professional services, Hursey said. They visited on Thursday to share some background information with the youth and answer questions.

More importantly, Hursey said, they are making themselves available throughout the school year to the youth as well.

"It's important, not only for the kids to have that in the schools, but I think it's important to have it right here at Jule," he said.

Takes a village

"In Wood Hill (Towers) housing project," Hursey said. "Everybody knew everybody.

"It was nothing for you to get checked (for bad behavior) … it was nothing for somebody else's parents to kind of say 'Hey, you're not supposed to be doing that.' We respected that."

Hursey said that's the same mentality Jule requires: accountability and respect.

"If you're not going to be here," he said, "you report to your youth development leaders and let them know. Have common courtesy and communicate."

And program participants have responded well.

"I feel like the mentors that we have … and all the staff, it's easy to talk to them," French said.

Chris Taylor, 18, said he feels genuinely supported by the nonprofit.

"If we need anything, Mr. Dre, all the other mentors, they all … just want to be there for us, and they want us to succeed," he said.

That's the mission, according to Hursey. His goal, his staff's goal, the purpose of Jule Foundation, is to build up African American youth through community, mentorship and guidance for a better future.

There is another inspirational poster in Hursey's office that embodies the aim of his work. It makes reference to several civil rights icons: Rosa Parks, best known for her role in the Montgomery bus boycott; King, who helped lead the 1963 March on Washington; and Barack Obama, the first Black president.

The poster reads: "Rosa sat in '55, Martin walked in '63, and Barack ran in 2008 that our children might fly."

Historic sites commemorating Black history in every state Historic sites commemorating Black history in every state Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin