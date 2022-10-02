How Bloomington works to keep farm runoff out of drinking water

BLOOMINGTON — For three decades, Bloomington public works' water division has worked to keep farm runoff out of the city's drinking water.

It's a challenge that accompanies being located in a rich agricultural area. Nitrates and phosphorous come from fertilizers that farmers use as standard industrial practice.

But while the nutrients do appear naturally in aquatic ecosystems, an overabundance of them leads to pollution, environmental issues and health problems for humans. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules set a maximum limit of 10 milligrams of nitrates per one liter of water.

Illinois has worked for years on a strategy to reduce the nutrients in its waterways, part of an overall effort by states bordering the Mississippi River to control pollution that has led to a "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Nitrates are really a concern for small children," said Joseph Darter, who is the property manager for the water division. He manages both the watershed areas for Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake, which amount to nearly 70,000 acres.

Together, the two water sources supply water to all Bloomington residents and about half of the population outside of the city in McLean County. The city relies on both lakes for drinking water throughout the year, alternating between the two, Darter said.

'Bang for your buck'

Nitrogen that is not absorbed by crops in the watershed area is washed away by rain and travels into the lakes' tributary systems: Six Mile Creek and Money Creek.

Since the 1990s, Darter said, the city has been innovating new ways to keep nitrates and phosphorous out of the reservoirs.

Among the efforts, the city has worked with the McLean County Soil & Water Conservation District and private landowners to install tributary wetlands that can "denitrify" the water, Darter said.

These wetlands look like an "S" shape from above thanks to two dirt structures, called berms, that slow the waterflow from the controlled entrance point, near the farm, and the exit into the tributary.

They are typically enjoined with a large patch of prairie that contains grasses and wildflowers, which absorb the extra nitrogen, and another patch of prairie called a "saturated buffer," Darter said.

He said the wetlands have led to a nearly 50% reduction in nitrates in the drinking water before being processed at any plant.

"All of this, the wetland, the wildflowers, it's all designed to slow the flow of water and to capture as much runoff from the farm fields as possible," he said.

"What you would like to see throughout the watershed, are things like this," Darter said.

But getting to this point, the city had to perform a lot of practical research, he said. This takes place at a site just south of Lake Bloomington called Hoffman Farms.

Nearly 30 years ago, Darter said, the city portioned a large plot of farmland into six sections and installed several water collection sites, then wetlands, then more water collection sites.

This way, they could measure different fertilizing methods and check that against crop yield and runoff into the lake.

Darter said that, over decades of research, they have determined the most successful time to fertilize to meet all goals.

"Spring application is best," he said. "... We found that doing it in the spring doesn't reduce their (crop) yield, but it reduces the amount of nitrates coming through."

Because of this research, the city has installed several wetlands around the reservoirs and plans for another next year, Darter said, if the EPA approves it.

"Out of 70,000 acres, if we put 10 of these in, it's not going to be a lot of acreage. You get a lot of bang for your buck with a small impact," he said.

Limiting erosion

Besides nitrogen, Darter said phosphorous is another major concern for lakes all across Illinois.

He said phosphorous comes from sediment eroding into the reservoir.

"We do have a lot of areas in the watershed that are highly erodible soils," Darter said.

He said, "We put these giant reaches of great big rock along the shoreline, and that stops the erosions and that stops the phosphorous release in both lakes."

This helps keep the phosphorous levels "quite low," he said.

"We've figured it out that 50% of the erosion within the lake is coming from 12% of the shoreline," Darter said.

Every year, the city budgets about $200,000 for more rock, which Darter said comes from a quarry near LaSalle, to be put along the shoreline.

"A typical year would be about 150 semi-loads of this big rock," he said.

Every year, with the help of contractors, the city installs nearly 1,800 feet of rock along the shore.

"We're going to try to finish up Lake Bloomington next summer," Darter said, then they will move on to Evergreen Lake.

Darter said one future project he is working on is helping farmers convert to cover crops.

Planted after the normal harvest, cover crops help absorb leftover nitrogen and keep soil from eroding, he said. But the process is not currently cost effective.

"This is a relatively new practice," he said, "It's just a matter of getting people adjusted to the new ideas and the new ways of doing things."