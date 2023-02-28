BLOOMINGTON — Bakery and Pickle, 513 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The modern speakeasy is one of four restaurants co-owned by Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group founder Ken Myszka; others are the original Epiphany Farms and Anju Above, 220 E. Front St., and Harmony Korean BBQ, 7 Currency Drive. Myszka originally rented the building for Bakery and Pickle to use as a commissary kitchen and event space, but opened the restaurant in 2018. It closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened last year.

The name is inspired by its use — bread for all Myszka's restaurants is baked there, along with preparation of pickles and hot sauce — and by the feeling that one is "in a pickle" when entering the space, Myszka said. The restaurant is designed to look like an old, abandoned antique shop. Contributing to the atmosphere is a secret entrance that guests push a book to access and a password given to diners when they make reservations.

"It's been fun to curate the concept, vibe, energy and local passion," he said. "I think what makes us unique is the obscurity, level of service, high-quality food, mixology; you're not going to find better mixology than here. It's a high-caliber product and food that is not expected in this market."

The building dates to the early 1900s. Some previous occupants included Lancaster's Fine Dining and Metropole, a pool lounge and sports bar.

Myszka said he was inspired to open the speakeasy after visiting a Massachusetts bar that guests had to use a telephone booth to enter, as well as some similar establishments in Chicago's West Loop.

Co-owner and executive chef Stu Hummel built the back bar, custom-made the lights and constructed the secret door.

The restaurant's slogan is "push beyond," as in pushing beyond the norm and community expectations as well as expanding beyond fine dining, according to Myszka.

"There's a great energy to it, calm and warm sense to it; the lighting, the ambience, it's a really cool place for people to mingle and network, and it's a fun place to have a date night; be quiet, cut loose and enjoy," Myszka said. "It's fun that there's no sign on the outside and it brings a lot of people in from around the world."

The most popular menu items include the mussels, burgers, flatbreads, crispy bluegill sandwich, oysters, shrimp cocktail, pork belly, tomahawk steak, and the "Bakery and Pickle Experience," a chef-curated multi-course meal.

Popular desserts include the roasted banana tiramisu and the loaded croissant. Myszka said the menu will soon start to feature staff picks as well.

A key part of the atmosphere is the restaurant's wide array of spirits and cocktails, including a seasonal digestif and rare bourbons. One of the most popular signature drinks is the Pegasus, which is made with rosemary-infused vodka, herbal liqueur and vanilla soda.

While the restaurant hosts a variety of groups for special occasions during the day, a more lively and casual vibe surfaces at night, Myszka said. The kitchen is open until 11 p.m. for those who enjoy late-night dining.

"I believe this was a missing market from the community. … It's a place you want to go. We have employees that come eat here from the other restaurants after their shifts," Myszka said. "We've cultivated a group of professionals who enjoy good food and don't have to go to Chicago to get it."

Myszka said he is lucky to have a team that works together so they can rotate experiences and cover any labor gaps that arise. He especially credits his partners — his wife, Nanam Myszka, and Hummel — with the success of the hospitality group's endeavors and his ability to continue to do what he loves.

"You're only as good as the people you have," Myszka said.

