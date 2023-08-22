BLOOMINGTON — As temperatures continue to rise throughout McLean County this week, Miller Park Zoo employees are hard at work to ensure the safety of hundreds of animals.

"Our staff is going to monitor them very, very closely. ... We trust the keepers to be the experts," said Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Pratte. "They're going to watch for any signs of heat stress, overheating, heat stroke — these can be very serious."

Pratte said his team is preparing for the anticipated heat wave that is expected to last through Friday, with temperatures topping at nearly 100 degrees.

The zoo already prepares ahead of time each year for inclement weather, and when changes occur, they plan appropriate care for the animals, Pratte said.

In cases of high heat, staff ensures all air-handling units, cooling systems, fans and exhaust equipment are functioning. The animals that require cooler temperatures, like the red pandas, are provided access to air conditioning in their habitats, too.

"We monitor those very carefully to ensure that we're prepared in case we have to intervene and do anything and be in contact with our veterinary team," Pratte said.

Zookeepers provide fresh drinking water at all times and use frozen treats to help with animal enrichment, the zoo director said.

This includes frozen fruit and meat treats thrown into the water in the river otter habitat and larger blocks of ice placed with the snow leopard and Sumatran tiger habitats inside the Katthoefer Building.

"When the tiger gets in his black cup, he's pretty funny," said senior zookeepers Wendy Klessig about Rojo, the Sumatran tiger. "He's always not really about it and a little perturbed that we're looking at him while he's in it, but that's who he is."

Each animal has their own instincts and preferences for beating the heat, meaning zookeepers have to employ a variety of strategies to help with cooling off.

Pratte said most habitats are equipped with water misters, sprinklers and pools as well as shaded structures that consist of trees, plants and shade claws that are installed in habitats with no natural shading.

For example, animals like the Chilean pudu, Puddles, has been enjoying the water misters blowing cool water in the newly established South America exhibit, while the giant anteater named Chili dug a hole for herself where she will curl up inside and cover herself with her tail.

"The only way you would know she was there is if she suddenly flipped her tail to cool herself down or chase some insects away," Pratte said.

Others like the snow leopards and Sumatran tiger tend to choose the cool, shaded areas in their habitats to cool off while the red ruffed lemurs tend to sit outside and bath in the sunlight, Pratte said.

Most animals have access to indoor or off-habitat holding areas, and the zookeepers provide animals the choice of where they are most comfortable which may mean some species are out of view at different times, Pratte said.

"Based on the different species, they're going to choose where to be and when to be, and because we're giving them those extra opportunities to remove themselves from heat, that's when they might not be on their habitat right at that moment," Pratte said.

The junior zookeeper program and camps will still take place this week, but with the high heat, staff is planning activities inside buildings and under the shade to keep them safe.

"We'll try to look and shape their activities for more inside opportunities so that we're not exhausting the kids," Pratte said. "We're not putting any of them at a health risk and we're making sure everyone can be comfortable."

