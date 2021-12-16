Housing and utility assistance available in McLean, Livingston counties

BLOOMINGTON — If you've missed a housing payment or a utility bill, help is out there for you.

The Mid Central Community Action Agency said it's accepting applications for rental, mortgage and utility assistance through Jan. 9. Income-eligible renters and their landlords who've been impacted by COVID can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds.

The funds are being provided by the Illinois Housing Development Authority's Illinois Rental Payment program, through the Housing Stabilization Services.

MCCA offers services to people in need living in McLean and Livingston counties.

People who need help with applying for relief should call MCCA at 309-834-9202 or visit their website at www.mccailrpp.as.me. For in-person assistance, people should schedule an online appointment.

The agency is reminding people to be on time for their appointment, wear face masks and adhere to social distancing policies, and to bring the following acceptable documentation with them.:

A valid, government-issued photo ID or passport.

Proof of address, such as a utility, cable or cellphone bill; insurance policy; bank statement; credit card statement; or a benefit award letter.

Income evidence: 2020 filed tax return (Form 1040), 2020 W-2 tax forms, 1099 forms for tax year 2020, an employer letter stating 2020 income, last paystub showing year-to-date income earned in 2020 and most recent paystub for 2021, a 2020 or 2021 benefit award letter, bank statements showing 2020 or 2021 income, or profit & loss statements from this year or last year if self-employed or hired on contract.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

