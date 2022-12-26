Hopedale museum showcases snowmobiles throughout history

HOPEDALE — What started out as a simple hobby for one Hopedale family has turned into a sprawling collection of antique snowmobiles spanning as far back as the 1920s.

"I know at one time we had 15 sleds and we worked on them one day and got them running to take pictures," said Russell "Huck" Willis, 81. "We thought that was it, but ended up with a lot more than that."

The Willis Snowmobile Museum, 204 NW Main St. in Hopedale, is home to over 160 different snowmobiles and other related memorabilia, unique creations and various sleds.

Russell, who owns the museum with his sons Danny, Darrin and Donny, said the interest started when his oldest son Danny was given a Sno-Pony by a local resident. Danny and Darrin restored it in 1978, and while they eventually traded it for a minibike, they have since gotten the Sno-Pony back.

"Once we finished it, we rode it around a little, but then it just got put up because we were working on other ones," said Danny, 61. "That's how you get crazy."

Danny said over the years, they would visit swap meets and auctions in northern Illinois and buy up snowmobiles from brands like Artic Cat, Polaris and Ski-Doo. Now they have over 450 snowmobiles across multiple sheds.

"A majority of them are not even in here," Danny said of the museum itself. "We can take all the sleds out of the museum and put all different ones."

While they were collecting and riding the snowmobiles, Danny said they ended up joining the Antique Snowmobile Club of America, a group of dedicated snowmobile enthusiasts who preserve and restore snow machines.

Danny said the family bought the 106-year-old building on Main Street in 1997 during a tax auction and has been renovating it ever since — even incorporating 24 different types of wood from around Hopedale. They opened the museum in 2016.

Today, all three floors are lined with antique snowmobiles, and each snowmobile has its own personal story. The walls are adorned with photos, old manuals, memorabilia and various articles.

Some of the more unique models include a 1972 Auto-Ski that has never been ridden; a "mystery snowmobile" they call "Double-Trouble" because it has two engines; a 1941 Eliason Model B Motor Toboggan powered by a 25-horsepower Indian Motorcycle brand engine; and a 1923 Ford Model T equipped with aftermarket snow chains on the wheels and skis on the front end.

"It's probably one of the nicest personal collections you're ever gonna see in the area," said John Williams, co-owner of Mickie's Farm to Table in Hopedale, just down the block from Willis Snowmobile Museum. "To find something like this in a little town is special, and they deserve some recognition."

Williams said he talks with Russell and his sons from time to time and knows the museum is a labor of love, what with all the work they have put into restoring the building and the snowmobiles.

Russell said the museum, which has no admission fee, is funded by donations and by the family's own money. They're working to receive nonprofit status as a 501(c)(3) organization.

"We're using our money now (to run the museum), but we do need a place to store (the snowmobiles)," Russell said. "We want to keep it going."

The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Appointments can also be made by calling Danny at 309-303-0916.

