HOPEDALE — The Hopedale Medical Foundation is accepting applications from high school and college freshmen for its spring 2023 scholarship awards.

The foundation has awarded over $570,000 scholarships to local students since 1980.

All public high school seniors, college freshmen, and private and home-schooled seniors whose permanent residence has been within the following school districts for a minimum of one year prior to application are eligible: Olympia, Tremont, Christian Life Academy, Delavan, Hartsburg/Emden, Deer Creek/Mackinaw and Midwest Central.

Applications may be picked up at the counselor’s office or are available at hopedalemc.com. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Friday, March 31.

The following scholarships will be awarded: $3,000 Founder’s Healthcare Scholarship; $1,000 Neil Alford, Jr., Agricultural Scholarship; $1,000 Phyllis Martin Nursing Scholarship; $1,000 Orville Augsburger/Dorene Oehler Scholarship; $1,000 David Eckhardt Scholarship; $2,000 John Rossi Memorial Nursing Scholarship; and the $2,000 Donna Bitner Springer Nursing Scholarship.

All students entering healthcare or agriculture fields are eligible to apply. Applications will be judged by ACT/SAT scores, class standing, applicant’s narrative, community or extra-curricular involvement, financial need, counselor’s recommendation, and other favorable recommendations.

Winners will be announced on or before April 21. Contact mpeterson-lindsey@hopedalemc.com for more information.