Hopedale couple keep Christmas spirit alive with traveling sleigh

HOPEDALE — For six decades, Carroll Imig has held public offices dedicated to the betterment of the village of Hopedale, Hopedale Township and Tazewell County as a whole.

But for the last 15 years, he has given back to his community by taking on a different role: Santa Claus.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Imig and his wife, Phyllis, drive a trailer carrying a 120-year-old decorated Christmas sleigh being pulled by a fiberglass horse throughout Hopedale and other rural communities in Tazewell and McLean counties.

Although a Santa Claus doll usually rides in the sleigh, some nights could require Carroll Imig, 82, to dress up as St. Nicholas himself.

"We just want to bring joy," he said.

Imig, who has served on the Tazewell County Board for the last 30 years, said the tradition began when he received a fiberglass horse and sleigh about 20 years ago from a friend who was selling his antique store in East Peoria.

For the first few years, Imig just drove the horse and sleigh around town with music playing. But over the years, the sleigh has been enhanced with various Christmas decorations and floodlights. He also bought a larger sleigh in Delavan that was upholstered by his wife, and donated the original sleigh to the Lions Club for their Christmas events.

Imig initially had a standard PA system, but he now operates a sound board in the cab of his truck with up to 10 wireless microphones his grandchildren use for caroling.

The display grew so large that Imig had to replace his 350-watt inverter with a 2,000-watt inverter to handle all of the equipment.

"It's just kind of been a work in progress," he said. "It seems like we've added something to it about every year."

As the sleigh's decorations grew, so did its reputation around town.

Imig said he has gotten numerous requests for appearances over the years and has participated in Christmas parades in Pekin and Minier. Requests also have been made for the Imigs to visit Danvers.

"We usually try to get to Delavan, Tremont, Mackinaw, Minier and now we've started going to Stanford," he said.

Typically, Phyllis Imig will post the routes of the sleigh on Facebook so families can be outside waiting for its arrival. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Imigs would hand out candy canes to any children.

"Phyllis, starting the first of June this year, puts a post every day on Hopedale Happenings and Facebook where in Hopedale (the sleigh is)," her husband said. "And right now, she's doing a lot of the Christmas lights and things, and it's developed quite a following."

Carroll Imig said one of the most memorable experiences he's had was a few years ago when he was contacted by the clerk of Cincinnati Township in Tazewell County about a family of four with parents who were out of work.

The community had taken up a collection of presents and gift cards and requested that Imig deliver them dressed as Santa. With the assistance of local police, who notified the family that Santa Claus would be stopping by, Imig was able to deliver hundreds of dollars' worth of gifts to a family in need.

Although the Imigs both are in their eighties, they are unsure about when they'll hang up their Santa suits.

"We just have a lot of fun doing it," Carroll Imig said.

