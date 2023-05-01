BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries said a group of donors has offered to match gifts up to $50,000 through the organization's May Community Challenge.

The Bloomington-based nonprofit organization said the initiative allows it to continue to provide services to help people experiencing homelessness, poverty and food insecurity.

“Community support is truly what makes our mission possible,” CEO Matt Burgess said in a statement. “The May Community Challenge reminds us how grateful we are for our community partners. Together we are helping our neighbors in need.”

To donate online, visit hshministries.org/donate and indicate "May Community Challenge" in the Campaign box.

Donations can be made by mail or in person at Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701. “May Community Challenge” should be indicated on the gift.