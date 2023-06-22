BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries announced they raised $117,858 for their May Community Challenge.
In May, a group pledged $50,000 to HSHM and challenged community members to match their contribution.
The money will go to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness find refuge and renewal.
HSHM CEO Matt Burgess said in a news release they are grateful for the love and support from the community.
