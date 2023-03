BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries raised over $153,000 at its seventh annual Night in a Car event.

The event was in partnership with Trinity Lutheran Church.

About 180 community members participated in the event on Feb. 3. Participants were given the option to stay the night in their cars at Trinity Lutheran or participate virtually by spending the night in a car from their own driveways.

Individuals, families, churches and businesses, supported by 924 donations, experienced a glimpse of homelessness through the event. Activity packets and online materials were provided to participants to help them engage in a variety of homeless situations in addition to in-person activities and video testimonials.

Next year's event will be held Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

