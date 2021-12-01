Holiday window displays begin Friday in uptown Normal

NORMAL — Uptown Normal is getting a personal touch this season as the town's "holiday windows" return.

The nighttime holiday display is a community collaboration that started last year as a way to share “the faces and people of this community” celebrating the holidays after several events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Adam Fox, civic arts manager for Normal.

A projection of personal photos and holiday images, past and present, will be displayed on the windows at 1 Uptown Circle from 4 to 9 p.m. daily, rotating on a 10-minute loop.

The central display, “Magic of Christmas Morning,” is a riff on the old department store windows showing the “sense of wonder and excitement” that comes with waking up on Christmas morning, Fox said.

“Uptown Holiday Windows give our friends and neighbors a chance to highlight their traditions and honor family memories by sharing images from our personal histories,” he said in a news release. “The central display on the Circle offers a fun experience amid the holiday lights, shops and ambiance of Uptown Normal that also allows attendees to space out and take in the experience at their own pace.”

The town’s cultural arts department developed the window display in conjunction with projection designer Pete Guither and additional support from the McLean County Museum of History and Illinois State University.

Photos showcasing winter traditions and holiday celebrations were submitted by the museum as well as members of the community, with images ranging from the 1940s to today.

Community members can submit additional photos through Dec. 10 by uploading the images to uptown Normal's website at bit.ly/3rmPlDU.

The holiday windows display will be in uptown through Dec. 26.

