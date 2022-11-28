 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Holiday showcase returns to Allerton Park

  • 0
112922-blm-loc-1holidayglow.jpg

The annual Holiday Showcase and Holiday GLOW outdoor lighting show at Allerton Park & Retreat Center will return this year. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DELLA PERRONE

MONTICELLO — Opening night will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 2, for both the Holiday Showcase and Holiday GLOW outdoor lighting show at Allerton Park & Retreat Center. 

Both events will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. The showcase is presented by Sterling Wealth Management and will feature 26 area vendors inside the historic mansion. There will also be performances by the Monticello High School Madrigal Singers from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the outdoor courtyard.

The Monticello Area Arts Council will host a natural ornament-making workshop in the mansion's Carriage House.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at allerton.illinois.edu or on Eventbrite. The showcase will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, with an optional lunch buffet.

112922-blm-loc-2holidayglow.jpg

The annual Holiday Showcase and Holiday GLOW outdoor lighting show at Allerton Park & Retreat Center will return this year. 

The 1-mile-long Holiday GLOW lighting show is presented by the University of Illinois Community Credit Union. It will continue from 5 to 9 p.m. on most evenings through the end of December and the first two weekends of January. Tickets are only needed for the Dec. 2 show; a $10 donation per carload is suggested for other dates.

The Allerton Park & Retreat Center will also host several other holiday events, including public mansion tours on Dec. 13, 15 and 30; A Holiday Affair dinner on Dec. 9, presented by Ion; a Candle Making Happy Hour on Dec. 14; and the Winter Solstice Bonfire on Dec. 21. 

Visit allerton.illinois.edu or call 217-333-3287 for more information. 

Allerton Park has 14 miles of trail that take you through upland oak-hickory woodlands, bottomland forests and prairies. Nathan Beccue, natural areas manager, talks about what you'll find on the trails south of the Sangamon River along the Schroth Interpretive Trail.

Explore Allerton Park in the dark

A one-mile stroll during the Winter Wellness Walk takes you past sculptures and through gardens at Allerton Park, special lit for a night hike.

1 of 9

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

What we're thankful for

What we're thankful for

"I am especially thankful this year for Sophie, our dog. We adopted her 11 years ago and, having been an abused puppy, she was afraid of every…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News