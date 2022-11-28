Holiday showcase returns to Allerton Park

MONTICELLO — Opening night will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 2, for both the Holiday Showcase and Holiday GLOW outdoor lighting show at Allerton Park & Retreat Center.

Both events will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. The showcase is presented by Sterling Wealth Management and will feature 26 area vendors inside the historic mansion. There will also be performances by the Monticello High School Madrigal Singers from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the outdoor courtyard.

The Monticello Area Arts Council will host a natural ornament-making workshop in the mansion's Carriage House.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at allerton.illinois.edu or on Eventbrite. The showcase will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, with an optional lunch buffet.

The 1-mile-long Holiday GLOW lighting show is presented by the University of Illinois Community Credit Union. It will continue from 5 to 9 p.m. on most evenings through the end of December and the first two weekends of January. Tickets are only needed for the Dec. 2 show; a $10 donation per carload is suggested for other dates.

The Allerton Park & Retreat Center will also host several other holiday events, including public mansion tours on Dec. 13, 15 and 30; A Holiday Affair dinner on Dec. 9, presented by Ion; a Candle Making Happy Hour on Dec. 14; and the Winter Solstice Bonfire on Dec. 21.

Visit allerton.illinois.edu or call 217-333-3287 for more information.