World War II monument rededicated Saturday at McLean County Museum of History

BLOOMINGTON — 336.

That’s the number of McLean County service members whose ultimate sacrifice was honored Saturday afternoon with the rededication of the World War II monument outside the McLean County Museum of History, in addition to veterans of other foreign wars.

The ceremony came after extensive efforts to refurbish and enhance the memorial on the museum's east side, installing bronze tablets with raised lettering bearing the names of the fallen military personnel. The names were previously etched in granite and accented with white paint.

For Tom Eder, president of the museum's board of directors, the occasion brought to mind a quote from the Roman poet Virgil: “No day shall erase you from the memory of time.”

"Our memorial here, on the grounds of the museum, in a place central to our lives as a community of free people, ensures that the memory of these soldiers will never be erased," he said.

Bearing frigid temperatures and sporadic spouts of rain drizzles was a crowd of at least 70 attending the ceremony, which began with performances of military branch service anthems by the Bloomington-Normal Community Band. Retired Bloomington firefighter Roger Troxel closed out services with a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

The memorial's origins date to October 1948, when the Pearl Harbor Chapter of the American War Mothers dedicated a World War II memorial fountain at what was then the east side of the courthouse.

Veterans’ organizations, businesses, tradespeople and laborers, unions, civic groups and local government leaders began working together in 1994 on a new memorial to surround the original, and it was first dedicated on Nov. 8, 1997.

Enhancements to the memorial were made possible by a donation from an out-of-state couple with connections to the museum's former executive director, Barbara Dunbar, officials said.

Dunbar, who died in 1995 at the age of 64, served the museum from 1975 to 1987. She is credited with transforming the McLean County Historical Society into a professional, accredited institution, and was the museum's first modern-day executive director.

Norris Porter, the museum's director of development who is also currently serving as acting executive director, said pair were impressed by the WWII memorial during a visit to the facility, but saddened by how it had been weathered with age. They provided $84,000 for the enhancements.

The same donors, who want to remain anonymous, have also offered to match another $30,000 in donations the refurbishment and additions of further historical markers and memorials, Porter said.

A new plaque was also commemorated Saturday in honor of soldiers from Vietnam and Korean wars. It can be found on the southeast corner of the museum square, at Washington and Main streets.

Porter said if they can hit their $100,000 fundraising goal, they’re looking to build a web-based, mobile experience where people can digitally tour a “Walk of Heroes,” and be linked to stories from soldiers and the conflicts they served in.

Bill Kemp, the museum’s librarian, spoke at the ceremony too, noting that at the end of WWII, the nation celebrated waves of returning servicemen and women.

However, that wave he said was followed by a more somber, disquieting one — this time formed of coffins. Kemp said since most of the dying happened overseas, the bodies kept coming back home for a decade.

He said: “It was as if the Creator would not let us forget that in all the post-war baby boom happy times, that we needed reminding as to the unspeakable costs of war — of any war — of lives cut down in their prime, of loves never loved, of art never made, of lessons never learned, and apologies never given, of children never born.”

Recalling the stories of several of these veterans, Kemp detailed that of Corp. William Bennett “Benny” Helm, whose body came home May 1952 and was buried at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. The U.S. Army Air Force veteran, and former State Farm employee, died in a Japanese prison camp after being captured in early months of fighting, he said.

Workers found a trace of Helm’s stateside life while breaking concrete in 1957 at Brown’s auto parts store in the 400 block of North Main Street. Encased in concrete, Kemp said, was a bottle containing a typewritten list of 24 names associated with the Nierstheimer’s grocery store that formerly occupied the site. The list was dated July 31, 1935.

Also in the bottle was a handwritten note from Helm, who wrote: “When you find this paper, look me up.”